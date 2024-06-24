EMU Students Color Up the Corridors of Lecture Halls with Mural Art

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Social and Cultural Activities Directorate organized a Murat Art Workshop with the aim of coloring up the lecture halls under the leadership of EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya. At the end of the workshop event which was participated by nearly 100 EMU students, total of 6 different mural art works were painted on the corridors of EMU Central Lecture Halls building.

Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu also took part in mural art workshop alongside with the students. Certificates of appreciation were presented all the students who participated in the event.

Addressing the attendees prior to the certificate ceremony, EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya thanked all the students who contributed to the event during a difficult time and noted that the event was the first mural art event held premises of EMU, expressing that more activities and events are to be organized in the future.

EMU Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Zorlu also made a speech and thanked those who have contributed to the event. Prof. Dr. Zorlu stated that the mural arts done to the walls of central lecture halls building that hosts many students every day, brought smiles to the students’ faces. Emphasizing the importance of social activities alongside education, Prof. Dr. Zorlu wished the students continued success.

Prior to the wall application, students who participated in the Mural Art event received training for a month and worked on paper to learn mural art techniques. The training sessions were held at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. All the participating students were sent electronic certificates of participation by the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate.