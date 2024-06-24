“Kıbrıs’ta Değişim Rüzgarları Mı Oluşuyor?” Seminar Held at EMU

A seminar titled “Kıbrıs’ta Değişim Rüzgarları mı Oluşuyor? / Are Winds of Change Brewing in Cyprus?” was organized in collaboration with Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Cyprus Policy Center (CPC) and Faculty of Economics, Department of Political Sciences and International Relations. The opening speech of the seminar was delivered by EMU International Relations Department doctoral student and CPC research assistant Hatice Savoğlu. Moreover, Assist. Prof. Dr. Devrim Şahin participated in the event as a speaker.

Assist. Prof. Dr. Şahin began his speech by explaining how the Cyprus Issue emerged due to colonial and imperial states and discussed how the changing foreign policy of the United States (US) has impacted the Cyprus issue and the region at different times. Mentioning that Turkey and the US were strategic allies until the Iraq war, Assist. Prof. Dr. Şahin explained how Turkey’s relationships with different powers in the region, such as the US and Russia, could affect the Cyprus issue. Indicating that different scenarios regarding Cyprus could arise depending on which actors Turkey aligns itself with, Assist. Prof. Dr. Şahin emphasized the importance of energy-related topics such as hydrocarbons and pipeline projects for the actors in the region. Stating that these resources could lead to various developments, Şahin concluding his speech by discussing how Turkey reached the two-state solution thesis, concluding his speech.

In the seminar which was moderated by CPC research assistant Hatice Savoğlu, Assist. Prof. Dr. Şahin answered the questions asked by the audience. Adding more, Assist. Prof. Dr. Şahin mentioned about the future developments that might occur regarding the Cyprus issue.