Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis, Trends, Forecasts, 2031
Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market is set to exceed USD 27.51 billion by 2031, fueled by anti-counterfeiting needs.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Future Scope according to the SNS Insider report, is poised for significant growth with a projected market size of USD 27.51 billion by 2031. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2024 to 2031, up from a market value of USD 15.22 billion in 2023.
The global popularity of sleeve labels is surging due to a bigger world population and thriving economies. This growth is driven by several trends. There's a growing need for tamper-proof packaging, especially in food, drinks, and medicine. Sleeve labels can lower overall labeling costs by covering the entire container with just one label instead of using multiple stickers. Third, they boost marketing appeal. With a 360-degree canvas for graphics and branding, sleeve labels grab attention and act like mini-billboards for products. Finally, shrink sleeve labels offer design flexibility. They can take the shape of the container, making products stand out from the competition. This is especially useful for single-serving packages and smaller containers, where space for clear communication is limited.
Segment Analysis
By Polymer Film: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) dominate in the Polymer Film type, holding around 40% of the polymer film segment. This dominance due its unbeatable combination of affordability, exceptional shrinking properties for a snug fit on various containers, and top-notch conformability for easy application. However, PVC throws a curveball for PET recyclers as it contaminates recycled materials, forcing them to adopt expensive pre-washing methods.
By Ink Type: While water-based inks are the most popular choice for stretch and shrink sleeve labels because they're environmentally friendly, they can be tricky to use. Unlike paper, which easily soaks up these inks, getting them to stick to the plastic films and foils used in these labels requires special adjustments. This can make printing on these materials a bit of a hurdle.
By Printing Technology: Rotogravure printing lead in the Printing technology segment due to its engraved metal plates. This method excels in drying the inks quickly and consistently, even on the plastic films and foils commonly used. Furthermore, the ease of switching between printing jobs makes rotogravure a versatile and efficient solution.
By Embellishing Type: In the world of stretch and shrink sleeve embellishing type, hot foil embellishment takes the lead. This technique uses heat and pressure to fuse metallic or colored foils onto the label, creating a dazzling array of effects. From classic gold and silver to vibrant colors and intricate patterns, hot foil embellishment grabs attention and imbues your product with a premium, luxurious feel.
By Application: Soft drinks dominate in the application segment, holding a 25% of the global share. This success is due to their eye-catching packaging and clear labeling. With the rise of single-serve options, effective communication on these smaller containers is key, making stretch & shrink sleeves a perfect fit.
Recent Developments
January 2024 saw a breakthrough in sustainable branding with the rise of sleeve labels. These labels provide ample space for brand messaging without interfering with the recyclability of the packaging itself.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
The Rise of Stretch and Shrink Sleeve Labels in the Asia-Pacific Region
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the global leader in Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels, boasting both the biggest market size and the fastest growth rate. This dominance is fueled by a combination of factors such as affordability, easy access to raw materials, and a massive demand for labeled products in highly populated countries like China and India. The popularity of these labels is growing across various industries like food & beverage, healthcare, and beauty & personal care. Additionally, a booming population creates a vast customer base for packaged goods, and factors like rising disposable income and a growing middle class in APAC point towards a significant increase in demand for these labels in the coming years.
Key Takeaways
The growth is fueled by a growing global population, thriving economies, and increasing demand for tamper-evident packaging, especially in food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, cost-effective labeling solutions.
This report explores the rising popularity of sleeve labels due to their functionality and marketing benefits.
The report highlights the Asia Pacific region as the future leader in the market, driven by affordability, readily available materials, and a massive consumer base.
Explore opportunities to incorporate stretch and shrink sleeve labels into your packaging strategy.
