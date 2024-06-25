Quad Education Group Highlights Elite Education Opportunities for Students Beyond Ivy League Colleges
The research shows that with 3X higher acceptance rates and high tuition fee savings, elite colleges abroad may become popular Ivy alternatives.
Students are also looking for a sense of adventure and self-discovery that doesn't come at a hefty cost. Skipping across the pond can help them achieve that while still getting a reputable education.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quad Education Group—a leading college admissions consulting company with 15+ years of experience—has launched an op-ed that reveals elite education opportunities for students beyond Ivy League colleges.
— Mary Banks, Director of Admissions Consulting, Quad Education Group
The research delves into the low acceptance rates and high tuition fees at these elite institutions and compares them against equally historic and prestigious universities in the UK. For example, with three times higher acceptance rates and tuition fee savings of over $100,000, Oxford University and Cambridge University emerge as attractive alternatives to Ivy League colleges. During the course of a Harvard education, students can expect to spend over $226,000 in tuition, whereas, at Cambridge and Oxford, the median costs are approximately $119,100 and $156,000, respectively—resulting in $70,000-107,000 in savings.
Some other notable differences between the two elite groups are:
-While Ivy Leagues accept a meager 3-8% of applicants, Oxford and Cambridge welcome 17% and 18% of their applicants, respectively.
-Oxbridge’s acceptance rates are almost five times higher than Harvard’s.
-Only 2.5% of US students studying abroad undertake a full-time undergraduate degree.
-Undergraduates can save over $100,000 by going to elite universities abroad compared to Ivy League.
Besides Oxbridge, other foreign universities are also becoming hotspots for US students. For example, Italy houses the world's oldest university, the University of Bologna, which features attractive tuition rates starting at just $2,200 for international students. Spain is renowned for providing some of Europe's finest education and research opportunities while France is an ideal haven for fashion and art students looking to jumpstart their careers.
“Ivy Leagues have enjoyed a superior status for centuries and for good reason,” said Mary Banks, Director of Admissions Consulting at Quad Education and author of the op-ed. “But, students’ preferences and goals surrounding college education are evolving. They are also looking for a sense of adventure and self-discovery that doesn't come at a hefty cost. Skipping across the pond might be the way for some to achieve that while still getting a reputable education.”
The research also looks into areas such as the contrasting education and diversity policies in the US and UK. The US federal government has no cap on tuition—students can expect the already exorbitant prices to climb annually due to inflation and other factors. In contrast, despite funding concerns, higher education minister Robert Halfon has stated England will not lift the tuition cap for domestic and international students “in a million years.” Cumulatively, these factors can help widen the search for US students seeking a prestigious education and aid them in making an informed decision.
Students, parents, and educators can read the full op-ed on Quad Education's website.
