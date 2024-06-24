Blair Lukan Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Influence and Impact" with Chris Voss

Blair Lukan

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce that Blair Lukan, a financial advisor and Principal at Edward Jones, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the forthcoming book, Influence and Impact. Blair Lukan joins Chris Voss and other prominent professionals in this insightful exploration of the power of persuasion in the business world.

Blair Lukan has earned recognition as a top-tier financial advisor, assisting hundreds of individuals in achieving their financial security goals. His distinctive approach, which centers on understanding his clients' personal motivations, allows him to tailor investment strategies that align with their highest aspirations. Blair's method goes beyond financial gain, focusing on helping clients realize their dreams through their financial endeavors.

A staunch advocate for long-term planning, Blair emphasizes the importance of written financial strategies grounded in personal motivations. He expertly guides his clients towards achieving their goals over a lifetime, maintaining a steadfast commitment to long-term financial success despite market fluctuations or emotional impulses.

Blair's approach to financial strategies is imbued with mindfulness, drawing from practices such as meditation and yoga. He understands that financial concerns can impede the enjoyment of the present moment and seeks to empower his clients to navigate their financial journeys with intention and serenity. His engagement with the Flow Research Collective as a certified peak performance coach further enhances his ability to help clients achieve optimal human performance.

Outside his professional life, Blair finds solace and adventure at his family's lakeside cottage, enjoying activities such as fishing and snowmobiling. His personal and professional lives are intertwined with a philosophy of clarity and presence, making him a unique and valuable contributor to Influence and Impact.

For more information or to contact Blair Lukan, visit:

edwardjones.ca/blair-lukan

linkedin.com/in/ejadvisorblairlukan

facebook.com/ejadvisorblairlukan

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact, inviting readers worldwide to benefit from the collective wisdom and diverse insights of Blair Lukan, Chris Voss, and an esteemed group of authors.