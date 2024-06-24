Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2032, According to DelveInsight

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market

DelveInsight’s Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Report:

The Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In January 2024, Terns Pharmaceuticals expected significant proof-of-concept results for TERN-701 (for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) by the latter half of 2024.

In January 2024, Novartis reported favorable outcomes from the primary analysis of ASC4FIRST, a critical Phase III trial that compared SCEMBLIX against the preferred tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment chosen by investigators. This study focused on newly diagnosed patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase.

According to projections by the American Cancer Society, around 9,280 individuals in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with CML in 2024, including 5,330 cases in men and 3,950 cases in women.

According to the NICE UK, CML has an annual incidence of 4.2 cases per 100,000 individuals. Additionally, CML accounts for only 5% of childhood leukemia cases. Moreover, it is noted that 85-90% of patients are diagnosed during the chronic phase of the disease.

In 2022, based on SEER data, it is projected that there will be approximately 8,860 new cases of CML in the United States.

Key Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Companies: Enliven Therapeutics, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Ascentage Pharma, Novartis, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kartos Therapeutics, Groupe Francophone des Myelodysplasies, University of Jena, Takeda, Il-Yang Pharm. Co., Ltd., Shenzhen TargetRx, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others

Key Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Therapies: ELVN-001, TERN-701, HQP1351, ABL001, Asciminib, KRT-232, Venetoclax, Imatinib, Ponatinib, Radotinib, TGRX-678, Dasatinib, Azacitidine, and others

The Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Myeloid Leukemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market dynamics.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) is a type of cancer that begins in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. It is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of immature myeloid cells, which are a type of white blood cells. In CML, there is a genetic abnormality called the Philadelphia chromosome, which results from a translocation between chromosomes 9 and 22. This translocation leads to the formation of a fusion gene called BCR-ABL1, which produces a protein that promotes the excessive growth of myeloid cells.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Therapies and Key Companies

ELVN-001: Enliven Therapeutics

TERN-701: Terns Pharmaceuticals

HQP1351: Ascentage Pharma

ABL001: Novartis

Asciminib: M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics

Venetoclax: Groupe Francophone des Myelodysplasies

Imatinib: University of Jena

Ponatinib: Takeda

Radotinib: Il-Yang Pharm. Co., Ltd.

TGRX-678: Shenzhen TargetRx, Inc.

Dasatinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Azacitidine: Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Strengths

Premium-price agents with superior efficacy such as immunotherapies and kinase inhibitors are expected to dominate the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market.

Novel treatments like SCEMBLIX (asciminib) demonstrate specific targeting of the ABL myristoyl pocket, leading to improved safety and tolerability compared to current standard care.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Opportunities

Currently limited treatment options available for relapsed and refractory cases in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

Participation in and support for clinical trials provide opportunities to evaluate novel therapies, contributing to advancements in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia management.

Scope of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Therapies: ELVN-001, TERN-701, HQP1351, ABL001, Asciminib, KRT-232, Venetoclax, Imatinib, Ponatinib, Radotinib, TGRX-678, Dasatinib, Azacitidine, and others

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia current marketed and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia emerging therapies

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market drivers and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement

