NEIL H. FISHMAN SELECTED AS TOP EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR IN ACCOUNTING BY IAOTP
Neil H. Fishman honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neil H. Fishman, CPA, CFE, FCPA, CAMS, President of Fishman Associates CPAs PA in Boynton Beach, Florida, was recently selected as Top Executive of the Year in Accounting 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the profession.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over three decades of experience, Neil Fishman has established himself as a leading expert in the field. As President of Fishman Associates CPAs PA, a renowned accounting firm in Boynton Beach, Florida, he has demonstrated his prowess as a dynamic, results-oriented leader. His extensive credentials, including certified public accountant, certified fraud examiner, forensic accountant, and certified anti-money laundering specialist, underscore his comprehensive knowledge. His firm, Fishman Associates, offers a diverse range of financial services, from personal tax preparation to IRS representation and negotiation, forensic accounting, and business consulting.
Before embarking on his current career path, Neil Fishman earned his degree from the State University of New York at Oneonta. Mr. Fishman has been in practice since 1989 and holds CPA licenses from both New York and Florida.
Throughout his illustrious career, Neil Fishman has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Hotel for his selection as Top Executive of the Year in Accounting 2024.
Additionally, Mr. Fishman was awarded the prestigious NCCPAP Gold Award in 2022 for his exceptional service to the organization and the profession. Accounting Today honored Neil by including him in their esteemed list of the "100 Most Influential People in The Profession for 2019.
Along with his accomplished professional journey, Mr. Fishman is a member of several esteemed organizations, including the National Conference of CPA Practitioners (NCCPAP), the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA), the Florida Institute of CPAs (FICPA), the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), and the Forensic CPA Society. He is also a representative for NCCPAP to the National Public Liaison's office at the Internal Revenue Service.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Neil Fishman for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Neil is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Neil Fishman attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and golfing. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information on Neil Fishman please visit: www.fishmanassoc.com
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
