Camp Boggy Creek Hosts Prom Night For Counselors Who Never Got To Experience One Due To Covid 19
Summer camp counselors at Camp Boggy Creek get treated to a sizzling summer PROM that never got to experience one due to the Pandemic.
Prom is a milestone and at Camp we can easily recreate that for our staff who did not get that opportunity. We care about the health and well being not just of our campers our staff too.”EUSTIS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer camp counselors at Camp Boggy Creek get treated to a sizzling summer PROM! The counselors, who provide children with serious medical illnesses a life-changing and magical Camp experience, will dress up in their prom best attire and experience a magical evening. Many of them never had the opportunity to attend a prom or a homecoming due to the Covid 19 pandemic or a serious illness that they were going through at the time.
— Kimmy Lamborn
The Prom will be held June 25 at Camp Boggy Creek (30500 Brantley Branch Road, Eustis, FL 32736) at 7:00pm-10:00pm. The Prom experience will be complete with a lively DJ, delicious Fruit Punch, some golf cart limo escorts, and staff members decked out in 80's apparel as chaperones.
Kimmy Lamborn, Director of Special Events at Camp Boggy Creek is excited about the evening! "Prom is a milestone and at Camp we have the capacity to easily recreate that for our staff who did not get that opportunity. We care about the health and well being not just of our campers but of our staff too. Many of our summer staff members are former campers themselves. Due to their illness they already have missed out on so many milestones and then on top of that all of the missed milestones due to covid. With a little plannings, some magic, and lots of love we will be able to give back some moments to our staff."
ABOUT CAMP BOGGY CREEK:
Since 1996, Camp Boggy Creek has made it possible for children with serious illnesses to enjoy a camp experience in a safe, medically- sound environment at zero expense to their families. Located just a short drive from Orlando, Florida, the 232-acre state of the art and medically safe Camp serves children ages 7-17 who’ve been impacted by a serious illness. As a year-round retreat, Camp Boggy Creek has served over 95,000 campers and their families through activity-packed weekly and weekend camp programs to support their physical and emotional wellness/wellbeing.
To learn more about Camp Boggy Creek please visit https://boggycreek.org.
Thomas Jelneck
Camp Boggy Creek
+1 352-483-4200 ext. 4639
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube