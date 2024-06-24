Armenia: EU4Dialogue provides solar water heaters and fences to vulnerable population in Gegharkunik and other regions

The EU-funded EU4Dialogue project has provided 20 solar water heaters to vulnerable households in Gegharkunik.

Thanks to the project, around 50 residents will now have reduced energy bills and access to clean and drinkable water.

The UNDP in Armenia has also provided 120 sets of electric shepherds to Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik regions. An electric fence is a barrier that uses electric shocks to deter animals from crossing a boundary.

The EU4Dialogue project is funded by the European Union and UNDP, and aims to improve living conditions, promote socio-economic opportunities, and enhance the human security of conflict-affected communities in the South Caucasus.

Find out more

Press release