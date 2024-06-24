Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,393 in the last 365 days.

Armenia: EU4Dialogue provides solar water heaters and fences to vulnerable population in Gegharkunik and other regions

The EU-funded EU4Dialogue project has provided 20 solar water heaters to vulnerable households in Gegharkunik.

Thanks to the project, around 50 residents will now have reduced energy bills and access to clean and drinkable water.

The UNDP in Armenia has also provided 120 sets of electric shepherds to Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik regions. An electric fence is a barrier that uses electric shocks to deter animals from crossing a boundary.

The EU4Dialogue project is funded by the European Union and UNDP, and aims to improve living conditions, promote socio-economic opportunities, and enhance the human security of conflict-affected communities in the South Caucasus.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Armenia: EU4Dialogue provides solar water heaters and fences to vulnerable population in Gegharkunik and other regions

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more