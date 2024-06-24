Spectrotel Managed SD-WAN Solution Awarded The 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

Spectrotel’s Managed SD-WAN Recognized for the Fourth Year in A Row!

NEPTUNE, N.J., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a nationwide managed network service provider, today announced its Managed SD-WAN solution has been awarded the INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award by TMC, a global, integrated media company for the fourth year in a row.



The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

Spectrotel’s suite of SD-WAN services provides customers with the options they need to meet their varied and unique requirements, large bandwidth internet connections to cloud applications; to sprawling, multilocation Secure SD-WAN environments with application layer security; to fully cloud-based, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

“With Spectrotel’s flexible approach to customer networking, customers can implement Spectrotel’s Secure SD-WAN, hybrid Secure SD-WAN and SASE, or a full SASE solution to place the amount of security where they need it, from the premises to the cloud,” said John Longo, Spectrotel Director, Product Management for Managed Services and Internet Over Anything (IOA).

These services are supported by Spectrotel’s customer-focused team of experts, who specialize in both technology and the customer environment and backed by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven network observability platform that uses contextual awareness of the entire network to create highly actionable events. This puts the operationally relevant information in to the hands of the right expert, enabling them to address actual or potential service issues as quickly and as early in the discovery process as possible.

“We are thrilled to receive the SD-WAN Product of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year,” said Terri Vaccarino, VP, Product & Marketing. “This prestigious recognition highlights Spectrotel's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovation, empowering our customers and the businesses they support to achieve greater success.”

“Congratulations to Spectrotel for receiving a 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. Spectrotel’s Secure SD-WAN with gateway has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Spectrotel in 2024 and beyond.”

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

