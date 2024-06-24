ABB creates universally compatible multi-sleeve adaptor to help protect wiring in heavy-duty vehicles

OEM-agnostic Harnessflex® Interconnect system from ABB Installation Products works with common types of cable protection

Improves heavy-duty vehicle cable protection with unilaterally effective cable-to-connector stability

Addresses critical connection challenges across global heavy-duty EV market and transport sector

ATLANTA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine a heavy-duty vehicle or electric vehicle (EV) grinding to a halt – not due to a battery issue, but because of a faulty electrical connection. Heavy-duty vehicles endure constant vibration, impact and strain, which can compromise vehicle safety and lead to costly downtime. ABB Installation Products addresses these challenges with the first-of-its-kind Harnessflex® Interconnect system. This is a multi-sleeve adaptor designed for universal compatibility across common types of cable protection and Harnessflex® fittings and connector interfaces, simplifying and strengthening cable-to-connector stability essential to the reliable operation of heavy-duty vehicles.

The rise of heavy-duty EVs and shifting regulatory requirements necessitates robust electrical systems capable of handling higher voltages and operating temperatures, as well as protecting vital connections from demanding conditions and harsh operating environments. To secure electrical connections in heavy-duty vehicles, harnessmakers use a variety of cable protection solutions such as braids, sleeves, wraps, jackets, heat shields and conduits. Previously, these forms of cable protection have often been used with critical wiring into connectors left exposed due to no backshell compatibility.

Harnessmakers can now seamlessly integrate the OEM-agnostic Harnessflex Interconnect system with their choice of cable protection methods, helping ensure critical connections are shielded from elements such as dirt, oil, high-pressure washdowns, corrosive chemicals and more. As a reusable system, the Harnessflex multi-sleeve adaptor is a more sustainable solution than plastic tape, shrink wrap and other items commonly used to secure cables at critical electrical junctions.

“Vehicle makers face capacity constraints as they work to meet tighter industry standards. ABB is creating solutions to help streamline installation, optimize cable protection and significantly improve the overall reliability of heavy-duty vehicles,” said Andrea Castella, EVP and General Manager, ABB Installation Products for Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. “ABB’s Harnessflex Interconnect system expands our electrification solutions across a broad range of high-use transportation and heavy-duty applications.”

As heavy-duty EVs continue to evolve, ABB’s Harnessflex Interconnect system simplifies connections and compatibility across many types of applications such as construction, agriculture and mining equipment, emergency vehicles, refuse trucks, buses, and other transportation and distribution vehicles. The multi-sleeve adaptor allows all Harnessflex® fittings and connector interfaces, including ABB’s first-to-market Harnessflex® EVO™ range of backshells for protecting critical EV wiring, to be used with typical cable protection solutions.

"The electrical wiring within a heavy-duty EV is essential, enabling performance and productivity, and ultimately, cost-effectiveness," said Nathan Cook, Global Business Leader for Cable Management Products, ABB Installation Products. "Heavy-duty EVs are prone to critical electrical failure if connectors aren’t well protected. ABB’s Harnessflex Interconnect system brings unilaterally effective connector protection compatibility that works with our fittings and other common types of cable protection a harnessmaker may use to help boost uptime.”

Available in both PA66 and thermoplastic rubber, ABB’s multi-sleeve adaptor enables easy linking between Harnessflex fittings and interfaces and protects critical wiring in heavy-duty vehicles by securing cable bundles inside slit-conduit; improving strain relief of backshells and other hinged fittings; and simplifying assembly and easily fastening with ABB’s Ty-Rap® cable ties, Ty-Fast® cable ties or Harnessflex® multi-function clips.

ABB Installation Products remains at the forefront of extensively tested and field-proven cable management and cable protection solutions. In the changing EV sector, the Harnessflex Interconnect system is the latest addition to a comprehensive portfolio of cable solutions that have been widely used in industrial, robotics and transportation installations for more than 40 years. Harnessflex Interconnect system solutions are produced at ABB’s Kecskemét, Hungary facility and available globally.

For more information please contact:

ABB Installation Products Media Relations

Hannah Anthony

hannah.anthony@us.abb.com

+1 470 501 1466

Building on its long history of pioneering in electrification, ABB Installation Products creates solutions to safely connect and protect electrical systems that power businesses, cities, homes and transportation. With more than 200,000 products under 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, solutions are found wherever electricity is used around the world and in space.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB’s more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2359af3-3956-4964-b7ea-3295cc643615

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9aca705-6d3d-4013-841f-732fd094cd14