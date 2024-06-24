Saia Enhances Footprint with New Terminals in California and Minnesota

The two new facilities aim to support growing demand and enhance regional service.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is excited to announce the opening of Saia LTL Freight’s newest terminals, one in California, near Anaheim, and another facility in Owatonna, Minnesota. These openings mark another step in Saia’s ongoing strategy to enhance our service capabilities and support our growing customer base in these key regions.



“We are thrilled to enhance and expand our network with these two terminals,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. “The terminal near Anaheim will significantly boost our service offering in Southern California, replacing our current Long Beach facility, while the Owatonna terminal will strengthen our operations in the Upper Midwest, as this is a new market for Saia. Both facilities are strategically located to improve our service and provide customers with increased shipping flexibility and reliability.”

Both terminals are integral to Saia’s strategic growth, enhancing direct shipping points. The facility in Owatonna is important to Saia’s Western expansion plans over the next few months as it builds out its network. In addition, these new terminals will also support the local economy through improved shipping services and by creating job opportunities. In 2024, Saia has expanded its presence with new facilities in Montana, New Jersey, Texas, and Utah, extending its reach across the Northeast, South, and Western United States. The company plans to open up to 16 terminals by the end of the year, continuing to bolster its national network.

“With each new terminal, we remain committed to providing industry leading service,” Sugar added. “Our success is built on our ability to duplicate our service excellence in new locations, which means hiring great people and growing our culture, so we can support our customers. These facilities are another opportunity to showcase this dedication along with more direct coverage.”

Saia continues to actively hire new employees, including drivers, dockworkers, and various office, sales, and management positions. Interested candidates can visit the Saia website to learn more about open positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 200 terminals across the country and employs over 14,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 E-mail: jjump@saia.com