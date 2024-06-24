Ecobat Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report To Lead Responsible Business Practices Within The Global Energy Storage Industry.

DALLAS, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strengthening its position as the world leader in battery recycling and lead production, Ecobat has released its second annual Sustainability Report, which tracks its commitment to integrate sustainability throughout the company, its processes and the products it produces. The report arrives as the energy storage industry works to embrace greater responsibility and reduce the environmental impacts from lead, polypropylene, and lithium-ion batteries, the global demand for which is estimated to increase by approximately 30% annually through 2030.



The report, covering the period of January through December 2023, demonstrates Ecobat’s efforts to achieve progress by improving accountability and transparency, as well as codifying processes and baseline data necessary to ensure the highest accuracy. The report was prepared in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), with the company’s sustainability management and reporting further guided by the United Nations’ Global Compact Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ecobat’s sustainability strategy is driven across five primary areas: energy & greenhouse gas emissions, environmental protection, waste management, responsible materials sourcing, and workforce health & safety.

Reducing energy and greenhouse gas emissions starts with recycling and resource recovery, a circularity model that extends to more than 80% of Ecobat’s business. With a 99% recyclability rate, we believe that lead is the prime example of the success of circularity. In 2023 the company improved in this area through technology and equipment upgrades, fuel switching to achieve higher energy efficiency and lower carbon emission intensity, waste heat recovery systems, and the training of employees on energy conservation. As one example, Ecobat’s facility in Indianapolis, Indiana analyzed its energy use and found that it could modify its equipment start-up procedures and install variable speed drives, reaping a 5%-7% reduction in energy consumption.

Environmental stewardship aligns with Ecobat’s core value of prioritizing the well-being of its people and the planet. The company has aimed to utilize best practices and leading industry standards to protect the environment, improve operational efficiency and resource management to sustain economic growth, and reduce negative environmental impact. Its second-annual Sustainability Report shows that Ecobat has worked to improve data collection and standardize monitoring to track global lead, cobalt and nickel releases to air, soil and water, joined by other initiatives spanning waste diversion and sustainable waste solutions.

In 2023, Ecobat strove to improve waste management data collection to break out hazardous vs. non-hazardous while assessing the potential outcomes of reduction initiatives. Its procedures to reduce and limit the waste it produces includes internally sorting and disposing of waste according to waste streams; mapping of waste streams; reducing internal waste through material reuse, recovery or repurposing; and training employees to raise awareness of waste reduction and sorting. Recently, Ecobat’s plant in Bazoches-les-Gallerandes, France discovered that by isolating gypsum waste from lead paste during the process of electrolyte neutralization with lime, it could increase the capacity of its smelters by 5%, resulting in an additional 3,000 tons of lead production and an approximate 25% reduction in energy consumption and CO 2 in its operation.

We believe that responsible material sourcing for Ecobat is inextricably tied to partner ethics and compliance. In 2023, the company invested in a technology platform that is designed to provide end-to-end visibility of the supply chain. This onboarding and sanctions monitoring tool aims to ensure that partnerships align with organizational values. During the new onboarding process, partners must be thoroughly reviewed prior to conducting business with Ecobat, receiving a “Third-Party Supplier Code of Conduct” and subject to ongoing monitoring and auditing based on their risk profile.

We believe that sustainable practices that benefit the planet find a complement in those that protect workforce health and safety. This begins with controlling occupational exposure risks, and especially lead. In 2023, Ecobat outperformed its 12-month rolling average blood lead improvement goals. Ecobat believes that its industry-leading performance in this critical area is achieved through effective engineering controls and personal hygiene and protective protocols. Steps to protect employees and the environment from the impact of hazardous materials include specialized treatment and safe disposal of hazardous substances; prescribed actions for labeling, storing, handling and transporting hazardous substances; and training employees to safely handle and manage hazardous substances.

In addition, Ecobat has developed a digital strategy which it believes is pivotal to attaining its sustainability goals. One promising area is artificial intelligence. Examples of how Ecobat aims to use AI for sustainability include AI-powered energy management systems which is designed to optimize energy consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions; AI-enabled predictive maintenance that aimed at reducing downtime, improving efficiency and extending the lifespan of equipment; and AI-facilitated health and safety monitoring that is designed to detect hazards, alert workers, and prevent accidents and injuries.

“In 2023 we continued to rebound from macroeconomic headwinds of energy, inflation and workforce pressures to achieve an all-time lead production record, while not just maintaining, but improving, our dedication to sustainable business practices. We are proud of our progress and our leadership in the energy storage industry,” said Ecobat CEO Tom Slabe.

To view or download the full 2023 Sustainability Report, please visit: https://ecobat.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/.

Ecobat is the world leader in battery recycling and lead production, with operations throughout Europe and the United States. Spanning the collection, recycling, production and distribution of energy storage solutions, lead and polypropylene products, and other commodities essential to modern life, Ecobat helps industries meet the ever-growing need for more efficient, reliable and sustainable energy storage solutions. Visit https://ecobat.com.

