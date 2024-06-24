Lawmatics Wins Product of the Year in Illustrious 2024 Sammy Awards

Legal-specific CRM awarded for innovation and excellence for second consecutive year

San Diego, CA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics is proud to announce that its legal CRM platform has been named Product of the Year in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) category at the prestigious 2024 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards , also known as the Sammys, by the Business Intelligence Group.

“We're absolutely thrilled to receive this award,” said Matt Spiegel, Co-founder and CEO of Lawmatics. “Our goal has always been to develop a CRM that’s easy to use and solves complex problems without being complicated. Winning this award for a second consecutive year is a testament to the incredible effort our team puts in day in, day out.”

Lawmatics stands at the forefront of legal technology with an all-in-one CRM platform designed to streamline management of the entire client lifecycle. From marketing automation to client intake, Lawmatics offers an array of cutting-edge tools tailored specifically for legal professionals. These features include conflict checking, e-signature, a client portal, workflow automation, and custom analytics dashboards — all working in harmony to save legal professionals time, boost profitability, and elevate the legal client experience.

"We are honored to recognize Lawmatics for their achievement in legal client relationship management," states Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "Their innovative solution is empowering businesses to gain deeper customer insights and optimize sales and marketing strategies."

Lawmatics previously won the Sammy for Product of the Year in the CRM category in 2023. These honors highlight the groundbreaking achievements of Lawmatics, which has popularized the use of automation and relevant applications of artificial intelligence in legal operations. Lawmatics has also been recognized for industry-leading support of its customers in their use of the CRM, with the Lawmatics Customer Success Department having been awarded both a Silver and Bronze Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service in April 2024.

About Lawmatics

Lawmatics is the #1 CRM for law firms, offering marketing automation, legal client intake, performance analytics, and much more — all in one easy-to-use software. With Lawmatics, law firms win more business, streamline operations, delight clients, and grow profitability. Founded in 2017, Lawmatics is headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more, visit lawmatics.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

