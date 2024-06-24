Nagomi Security Wins Prestigious CISO Village Choice Award at Team8 CISO Summit
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nagomi Security is thrilled to announce its latest triumph as the recipient of the CISO Village Choice Award at the Team8 CISO Summit. This esteemed accolade, voted upon by 100 prominent CISOs representing global leaders such as Oracle, Barclays, and Unilever, recognizes Nagomi Security's innovation in proactive security and threat exposure management.
The CISO Village Awards, held in partnership with Deloitte and SVB, showcased ten innovative startups, among which Nagomi Security emerged victorious with its compelling proactive security pitch. The award ceremony, attended by luminaries including Liran Grinberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Team8, Amit Harel, Partner at Deloitte Catalyst, and Ella-Tamar Adhanan, Director of Global Markets at SVB, underscored Nagomi Security's exceptional contribution to the cybersecurity landscape.
Emanuel Salmona, Co-Founder and CEO, and Shai Mendel, Co-Founder and CTO of Nagomi Security, were honored to receive the award, with Co-Founder Jonathan Meler celebrating the achievement remotely. This recognition highlights Nagomi Security's commitment to solving one of the oldest and most pervasive cybersecurity challenges: ensuring organizations’ defenses are continuously optimized against evolving threats.
"This award validates our belief that security teams are increasingly looking to become more proactive and want to optimize the tools they already have," said Emmanuel Salmona, Co-Founder and CEO of Nagomi Security. "With over 80% of breaches occurring at organizations that already had a tool in place that could have prevented it, security leaders are prioritizing getting more out of their existing investments before buying more point solutions. We're incredibly proud that we're able to help customers do exactly that."
Nagomi Security extends its heartfelt gratitude to the CISO Summit participants for their overwhelming support and to Team8, Deloitte, and SVB for organizing this prestigious event. The company looks forward to further advancing its mission of optimizing defenses for organizations worldwide.
About Nagomi Security: Nagomi is changing the way security teams balance risk and defense, empowering customers to focus on what matters now. By mapping customers’ existing security tools to the threats that matter and providing prescriptive remediation plans, the Nagomi Proactive Defense Platform finally makes it possible to optimize, measure, and maximize the ROI of security investments. By taking a threat-centered, data-driven, and actionable approach to risk and cybersecurity, customers can provide high-level cybersecurity maturity metrics to executives while simultaneously showing security practitioners exactly what to do to reduce risk, fix misconfigurations, and make strategic decisions with business context. Learn more at nagomi.security.
