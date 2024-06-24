Unit L Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery Application Period Opens July 9; Unit M Permits Available Beginning July 23

CONTACT:

Becky Fuda, Wildlife: (603) 744-5470

Jessica M. Whelehan, Licensing (603) 271-3422

June 24, 2024

Concord, NH – Hunters with a current New Hampshire hunting license who want the chance to take additional antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) L or M during the fall hunting seasons will soon be able to apply for these special permits. Both of these WMUs are located in southeastern New Hampshire. Hunters should note the specific details about applying for these two different permits.

Unit L Permits will be distributed through an online lottery. A two-week application period will open on July 9 at 9:00 a.m. and will be administered online only at nhfishandgame.com. The application period will close on July 22 at midnight. There is no fee to enter the lottery. On August 1, applicants will be randomly drawn and notified by email regarding their selection status. Those who do not receive an email confirmation should call (603) 271-3422 for more information. Hunters who are selected may then visit the Fish and Game licensing site on August 1 beginning at 9:00 a.m. to purchase their Unit L Permit. Lottery winners will have until midnight on Wednesday, August 28, to purchase their permits. Up to 3,000 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits for Unit L this year. These permits all come with one deer tag at a cost of $26.

For Unit M, up to 4,000 hunters will be allowed to purchase Special Antlerless Deer Permits. All Unit M Permits cost $36 and come with two deer tags. Sales for Unit M Permits will begin on Monday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. and will be available until they are sold out.

Interested hunters can purchase Unit M Permits starting on July 23:

Online at nhfishandgame.com;

In person at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord; or

By downloading a permit application and returning it by mail.

To download a Unit M Permit application or to learn more about how to apply for either of these permits, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/deer-hunting-new-hampshire/unit-l-and-m-antlerless-only-deer-permits.