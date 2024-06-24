Global Synthetic Yarn Market Booming: Set for US$ 535.3 Bn by 2034; at a CAGR of 5.2% During 2024 – 2034; states TNR
Cost-Effectiveness of Synthetic Yarn, Combined with Innovations in Technical Textiles, is Propelling the Global Synthetic Yarn Market ForwardWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthetic yarn refers to fibres manufactured from synthetic or man-made materials rather than natural sources like cotton or wool. Common synthetic fibres used in yarn production include polyester, nylon, acrylic, and polypropylene. These fibres are created through chemical processes where polymers are extruded into long, continuous filaments that can be twisted or spun into yarns of various thicknesses and strengths. Synthetic yarns are known for their durability, resilience, and versatility, offering properties such as moisture resistance, colourfastness, and ease of maintenance. They are widely used in textile manufacturing for producing a diverse range of fabrics, including apparel, home furnishings, and technical textiles. Synthetic yarns have become essential in modern manufacturing across various industries, including fashion, interior design, automotive, and industrial applications. This is due to their ability to replicate the qualities of natural fibres while providing enhanced performance and cost-effectiveness.
The versatility of synthetic fibres like polyester, nylon, and acrylic fuels their demand, as they offer superior strength, durability, and resistance to moisture and chemicals compared to natural fibres. This makes synthetic yarns essential in diverse industries including textiles, automotive, and home furnishings, where they are used for producing durable fabrics, upholstery, and technical textiles. Additionally, the growing middle-class population and rising disposable incomes globally contribute to increased consumer spending on apparel and household goods made from synthetic yarns. However, the market faces restraints such as environmental concerns regarding microplastic pollution and sustainability issues associated with synthetic fibres. The disposal of synthetic textiles and their impact on ecosystems present challenges, prompting regulatory scrutiny and consumer awareness about sustainable alternatives. Moreover, fluctuating raw material costs and competition from natural fibres like cotton also influence market dynamics, requiring continuous innovation in production processes and material recycling to mitigate these challenges and sustain market growth.
Global Synthetic Yarn Market: Key Inclusions
Polyester segment has major market share in the synthetic yarn market in 2023. The demand for polyester as a synthetic yarn is driven by its wide-ranging applications and advantageous properties in various industries. Polyester yarns are favored for their excellent durability, resistance to wrinkles, and ease of maintenance, making them highly suitable for apparel manufacturing. In the textile industry, polyester yarns dominate due to their ability to blend with natural fibers like cotton, enhancing fabric strength and resilience while reducing production costs. Additionally, the versatility of polyester extends to home furnishings such as curtains, upholstery fabrics, and carpets, where its inherent stain resistance and colorfastness provide long-lasting performance. Moreover, polyester's suitability for technical textiles, including automotive interiors and industrial applications, underscores its role as a preferred material choice for manufacturers seeking reliability, versatility, and cost-efficiency in their products. As consumer preferences evolve towards sustainable and functional textiles, polyester continues to drive innovation and growth in the synthetic yarn market globally.
Apparels and home furnishing segment in the synthetic yarn market is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment. The demand for synthetic yarn in apparels and home furnishings is primarily driven by its versatile properties and cost-effective manufacturing advantages. In the apparel industry, synthetic yarns such as polyester and nylon are favored for their ability to provide durability, wrinkle resistance, and ease of care, making them ideal for producing everyday clothing items like shirts, trousers, and activewear. These yarns also offer enhanced color retention and moisture-wicking capabilities, catering to consumer preferences for performance-oriented garments. Moreover, in home furnishings, synthetic yarns are used in upholstery fabrics, curtains, and bedding due to their affordability and ability to mimic natural fibres while offering superior durability and stain resistance. The growing trend towards functional and aesthetically pleasing textiles further fuels the demand for synthetic yarns in both apparel and home furnishing sectors, supporting continued innovation and market growth across global markets.
Asia-Pacific region in the synthetic yarn market is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during 2024 - 2034. Growing textile and apparel industry across countries like China, India, and Bangladesh, which are major manufacturing hubs for global textile production is driving the demand for synthetic yarn in the region. Synthetic yarns, particularly polyester and nylon, dominate this sector due to their cost-effectiveness, versatility in fabric applications, and ability to meet diverse consumer preferences for performance and aesthetics. The region's expanding middle class and rising disposable incomes also contribute to increased demand for synthetic yarn-based clothing and home textiles. Furthermore, the automotive industry in Asia-Pacific utilizes synthetic yarns extensively for interior upholstery and functional textiles, driven by the region's robust automotive manufacturing and growing demand for passenger vehicles. Additionally, the shift towards technical textiles in sectors such as healthcare, construction, and sports further boost the market for synthetic yarns, emphasizing their role in supporting industrial development and consumer lifestyle trends in the Asia-Pacific region.
Global Synthetic Yarn Market Key Players:
• Aksa Akrilik Kimya
• DuPont
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Indorama Ventures Public company Limited
• Kuraray Co., Ltd.
• Lenzing Group
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• Reliance industries Limited
• Teijin Limited
• Toray Industries Inc.
• Zhejiang Hengyi Group Ltd.
• Other Industry Participants
Global Synthetic Yarn Market
Global Synthetic Yarn Market Yarn Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Filament
• Spun
Global Synthetic Yarn Market Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Polyester
• Nylon
• Rayon/Viscose
• Acrylic
• Other types
Global Synthetic Yarn Market Medical Device Classification Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Apparels & home furnishings
• Aerospace
• Automotive & transportation
• Electrical & electronics
• Industrial
• Other end-use industries
Global Synthetic Yarn Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
