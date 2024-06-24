Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) will present the results of a webcast series designed to help practitioners improve patient care

As a leader in the field of research-based cardiometabolic health education, CMHC is proud to present its CME education outcomes study at ADA (American Diabetes Association) 2024 Scientific Sessions, which offers its education-focused agenda to a wide number of healthcare practitioners from all areas of the U.S.

Boca Raton, FL, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADA 2024 Scientific Sessions center on the latest cutting-edge advances in diabetes research, prevention, and care. The event will be held June 21-24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

CMHC has been selected for a poster presentation. The session will detail the results of a webcast series on better managing obesity in patients with type 2 diabetes, significantly improving their knowledge and treatment practices. Co-author and CMHC Clinical Director Neha Agarwal, PhD, will present the original abstract live on Monday, June 24 at 12:30 p.m.

The poster abstract will detail findings from a series of educational webcasts aimed at improving healthcare professionals' knowledge and skills in managing obesity in patients with type 2 diabetes. The program led to increases in knowledge and competence regarding new weight management therapies and effective long-term obesity treatment. The majority of learners indicated plans to use this information to enhance patient care, including adopting weight-neutral medications and encouraging lifestyle modifications.



“We are thrilled to share the outcome of this webcast series,” commented Dr. Agarwal, presenting author and Clinical Director, CMHC. “The enhancements in knowledge and treatment practices will undoubtedly improve patient care, especially when combined with learners committed to implementing changes to improve overall health outcomes."

Obesity and diabetes are just two facets of the complex field of cardiorenal metabolic health, a fast-growing and increasingly relevant field of medicine and clinical study. Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, lifestyle, chronic kidney disease (CKD), metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), and metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH) are other important disease considerations covered by CMHC’s catalog of in-person, live, virtual, and enduring educational offerings. Visit cardiometabolichealth.org to learn more.

The medical community urgently seeks to understand cardiorenal and cardiometabolic risk factors and diseases, which now affect an estimated 47 million people in the U.S. Education from CMHC is designed for practicing clinicians, students, and patients interested in translating cutting-edge medical research into practical clinical strategies to prevent, delay, diagnose, treat, and manage the entire spectrum of these disorders.

