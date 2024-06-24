Homes For Our Troops to donate its 400th specially adapted custom home to injured Marine in New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will celebrate the delivery of its 400th specially adapted custom home this fall. Currently under construction, the home will be donated to Marine LCpl Alberto Flores Jr. and his family in New Braunfels, Texas. LCpl Flores was severely injured while serving in Iraq, resulting in the amputation of his right leg above the knee.

On May 12, 2005, Lance Corporal Flores was on his second combat deployment with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines in Ramadi, Iraq when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED). He sustained severe damage to his right leg.

Now medically retired, Alberto and his wife, Elvira, whom he met in the eighth grade, have been married for over twenty-five years. They enjoy spending time with their son, Alberto Flores III, and grandson, Aden, as well as their close-knit extended family. Their current house is multilevel, making it difficult for Alberto to navigate inside and outside in his wheelchair. He’s often forced to wear his prosthetic for long periods, causing pain and further injury to his leg.

Alberto’s new home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets, or reaching for cabinets that are too high. HFOT will donate the home to Alberto, thanks to contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners.

Texas Roadhouse, a national HFOT corporate partner for over two decades, is fully funding the 400th home, continuing their long-standing commitment of supporting severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

“We’re incredibly proud to fund the construction of the 400th home in our namesake state of Texas. As a long-time partner of Homes For Our Troops, this milestone reflects our commitment to giving back to veterans like Lance Corporal Flores who sacrificed so much for our country,” said Texas Roadhouse Chief Executive Officer and Homes For Our Troops Board Member Jerry Morgan.



Alberto would like to thank HFOT donors and supporters for making his daily life easier. “We are excited and honored to be the recipients of HFOT’s 400th home. It truly means the world to us to be part of such a profound milestone. The Community Kickoff was an incredible day that we will never forget. To see so many HFOT donors and supporters come together to help us overcome everyday challenges through a specially adapted custom home is beautiful and heartfelt. Our home is a priceless gift that we will cherish forever. We cannot thank HFOT enough.”

"We could not have reached this incredible milestone without the continued commitment of our patriotic donors, supporters, volunteers, and corporate partners like Texas Roadhouse, who is fully funding the 400th home," says HFOT President/CEO, Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "While we celebrate this achievement, our goal is to build a specially adapted custom home for every post-9/11 Veteran who qualifies for one. We look forward to continuing our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives with you.”

We currently have 72 ongoing projects, over 100 Veterans in the application process, and another 1,000+ Veterans who could qualify for our program. To learn more about how to get involved or donate, visit www.hfotusa.org.

Read more about LCpl Flores’ story and watch his video at www.hfotusa.org/flores.

Renee Gugliotta Homes For Our Troops 508-967-9016 rgugliotta@hfotusa.org