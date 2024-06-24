Submit Release
Community Financial System Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Second Quarter 2024
     
When: Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
     
How: By conference call or from a simultaneous web cast
     
Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 1-833-630-0464
    1-412-317-1809 – Outside the U.S. & Canada
     
  Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/VN97qOvz8pd
     

Dimitar Karaivanov, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph E. Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of second quarter 2024 results. The management presentation is typically approximately 15 minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion.  

The company's results for the quarter will be released before the market opens on July 23, 2024, and will also be available in the 'News & Presentations' section of the company's website at https://communityfinancialsystem.com.

The call will also be archived on the company's website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

About Community Financial System, Inc.

Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines – banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management. Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country’s 100 largest banking institutions with over $15 billion in assets and operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Company’s OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a top 75 U.S. insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about the Company visit www.cbna.com or www.communityfinancialsystem.com.

For further information contact:
Joseph Sutaris,
E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer
(315) 445-7396


