Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Represents Siti B&T Group S.p.A and Its Shareholders in a Minority Investment by One Equity Partners









New York, NY, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a full-service international law firm, today announced that it represented SITI B&T Group S.p.A. and its shareholders in a minority investment by New York-based private equity firm One Equity Partners.

The Ortoli Rosenstadt team was led by Partners Aldo Panunzio and Paul Pincus, respectively a member and head of the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions practice, with assistance from Of Counsel Christopher Condlin and Associate Shanice Harris.

Ortoli Rosenstadt worked jointly with prominent Italian law firm SCOA, whose team was led by Partners Filippo Palmieri and Matteo Donati, respectively the head and a member of its legal practice, with assistance from Associate Giulio Bonifazi.

One Equity Partners was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP for all U.S. law aspects and by Pedersoli Gattai for all local (Italian) law aspects.

SITI B&T Group is a global manufacturer and worldwide leader in state-of-the-art design and production plants for the ceramics industry.

About Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP

Founded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is a New York-based law firm representing global clients. The firm provides cutting-edge, solution-oriented legal advice to its clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including corporate & securities, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, real estate, employment, intellectual property, and litigation.

