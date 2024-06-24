Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Cel­e­brates Sanc­ti­ty of Life Day on Sec­ond Anniver­sary of the End of Roe v. Wade

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) observe Sanctity of Life Day to commemorate the second anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade and other similar decisions, returning the legal authority to pass laws concerning abortion back to the states. That same day the OAG closed its offices starting at noon as a memorial to the millions of children killed by abortions during the forty-nine years the Roe decision was allowed to stand. In 2023, the OAG again celebrated Sanctity of Life Day on the first anniversary of the end of Roe v. Wade.

“The legacy wrought by Roe v. Wade and other illegitimate partisan judicial decisions directly led to the deaths of an estimated 70 million children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Following the overturning of that disastrous legal precedent, I instituted the Sanctity of Life Day within the OAG to serve as a day of remembrance and a celebration of the progress we have made in protecting innocent life.”

“However, the work is far from completed,” added Attorney General Paxton. “The Biden Administration continues to use unlawful agency regulations and other levers of power to force states to institute its radical abortion agenda even when it violates state laws. I will never stop defending the sanctity of life against these unconstitutional attempts to undermine Texas’s life-affirming laws.”

