Knitted Fabric Market Size Will Achieve USD 42.68 Billion by 2032 growing at 4.7% CAGR - Report by Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global knitted fabric market size was USD 27.16 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand from the garment industry, growing adoption of advanced technologies and fashion trends, rising global imports and exports across the globe, and rising demand for technical textiles used in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and construction are major factors expected to drive the market revenue growth.

The knitted fabric market plays a crucial role in the global textile industry, characterized by the production of fabrics created through knitting processes. Knitted fabrics are versatile and widely used in various applications across apparel, home textiles, technical textiles, and industrial sectors. They are known for their flexibility, stretchability, breathability, and comfort, making them preferred choices for clothing items such as t-shirts, sweaters, socks, and sportswear, as well as for diverse technical and industrial applications.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Gehring Tricot Corporation, Guilford Mills, Macra Lace Company, Rebtex Inc, Baltex, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., SSM Industries Inc., Toray Industries, Zhejiang Chaoda Warp, Clover Knits, SAS Textiles, William J Dixon Inc, Jason Mills LLC, Krishna Overseas, Abhinandan Knits, Jong Stit Co. Ltd, Haining Jinmao Warp Knitting, Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited and Georg + Otto Friedrich GmbH

Drivers of Market Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the knitted fabric market. Firstly, the increasing demand for comfortable and functional clothing is a significant driver. Knitted fabrics offer superior comfort due to their stretchability and soft texture, making them ideal for everyday wear and sportswear. With rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, consumers are increasingly opting for clothing that combines style with comfort, driving the demand for knitted fabrics in the fashion industry.

Moreover, advancements in knitting technologies and manufacturing processes are enhancing the quality and variety of knitted fabrics available in the market. Innovations such as seamless knitting, digital knitting machines, and eco-friendly dyeing processes are expanding the design possibilities and performance characteristics of knitted fabrics. These technological advancements are enabling manufacturers to produce lightweight, durable, and high-performance fabrics that meet the evolving demands of consumers and industries.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global knitted fabric market on the basis of product, material, application, end-use, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Weft-Knit

Wrap-Knit

· Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Synthetic Fibers

Elastomeric

Cotton

Artificial Fibers

Others

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Technical

Household

Fashion and Clothing

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Knitted Fabric Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)



