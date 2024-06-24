American Giant joins forces with Walmart to bring high quality American-Made T-shirts to Millions of Americans

The leader in quality American Made clothing joins forces with Walmart to bring scale to its domestic manufacturing base to advance its mission of returning America to the leader in making the world’s best clothing

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Giant , the largest American-made clothing brand, today announced a collaboration with Walmart to sell high quality, American-made t-shirts in 1,700 Walmart locations across the United States. Since the company’s establishment in 2011, American Giant has pursued their mission to return high quality clothing manufacturing back to the United States at scale. Leveraging the breadth of Walmart’s purchasing power to drive quality and needed volume across American manufacturing facilities, American Giant will offer a 100% American-made t-shirt for the 4th of July holiday, retailing for $12.98.



American Giant, renowned for its commitment to manufacturing high-quality apparel domestically, has been a trailblazer in the industry. Notably, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in its journey to revitalize American textile manufacturing.

The first American Giant products produced for Walmart will be t-shirts made from 100% American cotton grown across farms throughout the Southeastern United States and produced in factories from the Carolinas to California. Walmart shoppers will be able to choose from an assortment of red, white, blue, and heather gray t-shirts.

By leveraging American Giant’s expertise in American textile production and Walmart’s scale, this collaboration has made it possible to bring a new, high-quality product to the market at a landmark price point. This launch significantly contributes to Walmart’s ongoing commitment to its U.S. manufacturing initiative, and is part of Walmart’s broader efforts to source $350 billion worth of products made, grown or assembled in the United States. Joining forces with American Giant, a company that embodies the essence of high quality American-made clothing, Walmart continues to drive growth of the U.S. manufacturing sector.

“American Giant is a leader in American-made clothing,” said Andrea Albright, Walmart’s Executive Vice President of Sourcing. “They have done what many claimed would be impossible and are now the premier brand making high-quality apparel in the U.S. As trailblazers in the industry, they have shown what can be achieved, and we are proud to bring their products to millions of Americans at an incredible price. We look forward to fostering a collaborative partnership where we can learn from each other's expertise as we continue to invest in American manufacturing.”

“For the last 13 years, we have pursued a singular mission: to make high-quality apparel in America and help return the jobs and capability that comes with that. Because it matters. It matters for the people living and working in factory and farm towns, and it matters for our country and our economy,” said Bayard Winthrop, founder and CEO of American Giant. “This partnership is a natural extension of that mission. Walmart’s commitment and volume changes the economies of scale and allows us to accelerate our progress on returning American clothing manufacturing to its role as a world wide leader of quality, sustainable production. In doing this, it points a way forward for our factory and farming towns that are the lifeblood of America.”

Today’s news represents the power of collaborative alliances in driving positive change. Walmart and American Giant’s collaboration not only provides customers with access to high-quality American-made clothing at an affordable price but also paves the way for a brighter future for American factory towns.

About American Giant

American Giant is the largest American-made apparel brand, known for “the greatest hoodie ever made.” The company was founded in 2011 with a singular mission: to make high-quality apparel in America after nearly 98% of clothing production had been sent overseas. The brand designs and manufactures timeless, premium clothing for men and women with the highest standards of quality, sourcing homegrown materials and partnering with factories across the United States. American Giant believes making things in America again can have a profound impact: on the products we buy, the people who make them and the country we hope to become. For more information, visit www.american-giant.com .

