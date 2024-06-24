Microfinance Market projected to reach US$ 407.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.6%
Microfinance Market
global Microfinance market was valued at 189.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 407.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.6%
The latest research study released by HTF MI on Microfinance Market with 123+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, sales, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Microfinance study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Key Players in This Report Include:
Grameen Bank (Bangladesh), BRAC (Bangladesh), SKS Microfinance (now Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.) (India), ASA International (Bangladesh), Compartamos Banco (now Gentera) (Mexico), Accion International (United States), FINCA International (United States), Opportunity International (United States), ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Bandhan Bank (India), WeBank, ResponsAbility Investments AG, Asmitha Microfin, Utkarsh Micro Finance, Share Microfin, Ujjivan, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Limited（BSFL, GFSPL
Definition:
Microfinance is a financial service that provides small-scale loans, savings, and other basic financial services to individuals or groups of people who lack access to traditional banking services, particularly in low-income or underserved communities. The primary goal of microfinance is to help alleviate poverty by enabling people to engage in income-generating activities, build assets, and improve their overall financial well-being.Microfinance has evolved over the years and has become an important tool in promoting financial inclusion and poverty reduction in many parts of the world.
Major Highlights of the Microfinance Market report released by HTF MI:
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global Microfinance market was valued at 189.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 407.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Small Enterprises, Micro Enterprises, Solo Entrepreneurs) by Provider (Banks, Micro Finance Institute (MFI), NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions), Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Global Microfinance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Microfinance market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Microfinance market.
• -To showcase the development of the Microfinance market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Microfinance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Microfinance market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Microfinance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Microfinance market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Microfinance near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Microfinance market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
Nidhi Bhawsar
