Nano® Hearing Aids Unveils Audacity™: The New App-Controlled OTC Compliant RIC Hearing Aid Revolution

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano® Hearing Aids, a legendary name in hearing technology, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Audacity™, an advanced OTC Compliant Receiver-in-Canal (RIC) hearing aid with comprehensive app control. This cutting-edge device combines sophisticated technology with user-friendly features, providing an unparalleled hearing experience and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Introducing Audacity™: A New Era in Hearing Aids

Audacity™ represents a significant leap forward in hearing aid technology, integrating seamless app control to offer users unprecedented customization and convenience directly from their smartphones. Key features include:

  • Personalized Sound Settings: The Audacity™ app allows users to tailor volume, and program settings to their individual hearing preferences.
  • Multi-mode directional microphones for superior speech-in-noise performance
  • Adaptive Noise Reduction: Sophisticated algorithms minimize background noise, enhancing speech clarity even in noisy environments.
  • Direct Audio Streaming: Effortlessly stream phone calls, music, and other audio directly to the hearing aids from any Bluetooth-enabled device.
  • Rechargeable Convenience: With built-in rechargeable batteries, users can enjoy up to 24 hours of continuous use on a single charge, eliminating the hassle of frequent battery changes.
  • Sleek and Comfortable receiver-in-canal Design: The slim, lightweight design of Audacity™ ensures a comfortable fit and remains virtually invisible when worn.

Enhanced User Experience with Audacity™ App

The Audacity™ app is designed to enhance user convenience, featuring an intuitive interface that simplifies control and access to support. The app also includes:

  • Easy to use controls to change user listening environments

    • Simple volume control sliders
  • Tutorials and Support: Access a library of tutorials and troubleshooting guides to maximize the benefits of Audacity™ hearing aids.

“We are thrilled to introduce Audacity™, a groundbreaking advancement in hearing aid technology,” said Ryan Zackon, CEO of Nano® Hearing Aids. “This product embodies our dedication to innovation and our commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. Audacity™ offers users exceptional control and personalization, all from the convenience of their smartphones.”

About Nano® Hearing Aids

Nano® Hearing Aids has been a leader in hearing aid technology for over [number] years, known for its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach. All Nano products are OTC compliant and FDA registered. With the launch of Audacity™, Nano® Hearing Aids continues to revolutionize the market, delivering products that offer exceptional quality and value.

Availability

Audacity™ is now available for purchase on Nano® Hearing Aids’ official website. For more information, visit www.nanohearingaids.com.

