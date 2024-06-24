AMERICAN SALARS ADDS FORMER LITHIUM X ADVISOR & ALPHA LITHIUM COUNTRY MANAGER DAVID GUERRERO ALVARADO AS AN ADVISOR

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) announces the addition of Mr. David Guerrero to its advisory board.



Mr. Guerrero brings more than two decades of international experience in the mining industry, 15 of them specifically related to lithium. He has held various roles with mining major Rio Tinto and was an Advisor for Lithium X (Acquired for $265 Million). At Australia’s Galaxy Resources (now Arcadium Lithium) he undertook a key functional role in the M&A transaction with Korean steel maker POSCO for the mineral resources at the Hombre Muerto salar.

Most recently Mr. Guerrero was the country manager for Alpha lithium Corporation which recently sold for $330M in December of 2023, to TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc. an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tecpetrol Investments S.L. Additionally, Mr. Guerrero was the Former President of the Salta Mining Providers Chamber, and AUSCHAM Argentina chapter’s Vice President, Mr. Guerrero also brings indispensable local knowledge and communal leadership in Argentina’s Northern Region.

R. Nick Horsley, CEO States, “We’re thrilled to welcome Mr. Guerrero to the American Salars team. He brings a tremendous wealth of experience in the lithium sector and has substantial knowledge of the Argentina mining industry. This significantly strengthens our operations and access to M&A opportunities, as we continue the exploration and expansion of our resources at the Pocitos Salar and the company’s NI 43-101 compliant inferred lithium resource of 457,000 tonnes LCE at Candela II on the Incahuasi Salar .”

About American Salars Lithium Inc.

About American Salars Lithium Inc. American Salars Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market. The Company the Pocitos 1 and the Candela II Lithium Salar Projects in Argentina which feature a NI 43-101 inferred resource.

