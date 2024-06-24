Augmented Analytics Market Revenue to be at $29,856 Million with CAGR of 28.4% by 2025 | AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global augmented analytics market was estimated at $4.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $29.86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 28.4% from 2018 to 2025.

The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Advantages offered by augmented analytics such as ability to get relevant actionable business insights, automate tasks by combining business intelligence (BI) and artificial intelligence (AI), and make faster decisions drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, security concerns related to critical data among different industry verticals and low adoption of advanced analytics solutions in the underdeveloped regions restrain the growth to some extent. However, upsurge in investment in bots and rise in industry-specific solutions that are based on augmented analytics are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario-

Although major sectors seemed to be affected due to the emergence of covid-19, the BFSI industry, in order to cater to essential services, was not nudged substantially. Augmented analytics help data scientists focus on specialized issues, and with the increasing adoption of the technology in the BFSI sector, the global market for augmented analytics has not been much affected even during the pandemic.

This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, as it provides most relevant actionable insights to decision makers, and reduces the time spent on exploring data.

The global augmented analytics market is analyzed across component, deployment, organization size, business function, industry verticals, and region.

Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2017, garnering more than one-third of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period. The other two regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global augmented analytics market report include SAP SE, Qlik, Tableau Software, ThoughtSpot. IBM Corporation, Salesforce, Sisense Inc., Tibco Software, SAS Institute, and Microsoft. These market players have implemented several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

