TRAX Awarded $692M Aberdeen Test Center Support Services Contract

Company’s largest prime contract win supports Army’s test and evaluation programs and establishes new strategic location at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.

ABERDEEN, Md., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRAX International Corporation, a leading provider of test and evaluation (T&E), engineering, IT and logistics to U.S. federal government agencies, today announced it was awarded a five-year, $692 million prime contract to provide test support services to the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center (ATC).



“This work is at the forefront of the Army’s future technologies, concepts and programs,” said Brian J. Clark, TRAX CEO and president. “We value this opportunity to greatly expand our support to the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) in fulfilling the Army’s test mission from concept to combat to ensure warfighter superiority on the battlefield.”

With the addition of the Aberdeen Test Center Support Services contract, TRAX will work concurrently at two premier ATEC test centers, Aberdeen Test Center and Yuma Test Center, which allows sharing of innovations and technical solutions to advance test technologies and efficiency of T&E operations.

Under this new contract, TRAX will support planning, conducting, analyzing and reporting the results of various tests, including developmental and production tests on critical Army equipment. Additionally, the proximity of the company’s work at ATC to ATEC headquarters and many of the Army’s Program Executive Offices and research and development agencies, allows TRAX to provide T&E support earlier in the acquisition process.

Since the company’s inception in 1979, TRAX has continuously performed as an Army Test and Evaluation Command prime contractor, supporting many of the U.S. Army’s test centers and test sites and resulting in over a century of cumulative experience at every ATEC major range test and facility base. The company’s support services at ATC will add to other supported ATEC test sites, including the Arctic Regions Test Center, Tropic Regions Test Center, Dugway Proving Ground, Electronic Proving Ground, White Sands Missile Range, and Yuma Proving Ground. The company also has experience serving the Operational Test Command.

About TRAX International Corporation

TRAX is a leading provider of professional and technical services for U.S. federal government agencies, and energy solutions for commercial clients. TRAX specializes in test and evaluation, IT and engineering, and logistics and outsourced services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a corporate office in Aberdeen, Maryland, the company has operations across the U.S. and Central and Latin America. Visit www.traxintl.com for more information or to apply for an open position.

