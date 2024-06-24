U.S. Army Selects BranchOut Food Products for Field Test with Aim of Revolutionizing MREs

Cinnamon Churro Banana Bites and Chili Lime Pineapple Chips—Both Made with GentleDry Technology—Excelled in Recent Shelf Life and Sensory Tests

BEND, Ore., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneering food technology company and producer of dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, is taking the next step in its strategic collaboration with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) to enhance Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) through its proprietary GentleDry technology. Following BranchOut Food’s successful six-month shelf-life test and sensory panels, the U.S. Army selected Cinnamon Churro Banana Bites for a subsequent field test with live soldiers, and will likely include the company’s Chili Lime Pineapple Chips pending an additional iteration.



Made with GentleDry technology at low temperatures to preserve flavor and up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, both products passed the shelf life and sensory tests with excellent scores and offer calorie- and nutrient-density that are both functional and appealing for U.S. Army soldiers. If the products perform well in the field, they may be selected for addition into one or more MREs. The volume for each product selected and incorporated into one MRE will be about 1,500,000 units per year. This volume will increase if multiple items are selected and incorporated into multiple MREs.

“We are excited to advance our partnership with the U.S. Army as our innovative snacks have passed rigorous tests and captured the troops’ interest with their freshness and flavor,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. “These snacks not only provide the nutritional density needed in the field but also offer the taste of real fruit, which is a welcome addition to the MREs. As we continue to develop new MRE concepts, we are focused on enhancing meal variety and enjoyment for soldiers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, nutritious, and enjoyable options.”

Dedicated to offering extraordinary natural snacks and real superfood ingredients, BranchOut Food is committed to delivering products that excel in flavor, color and nutrition, while also providing an exceptional taste experience.

About DEVCOM

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) is a major research and development organization within the U.S. Army. DEVCOM leads scientific research, technology development and engineering efforts to provide innovative solutions to the Army’s operational challenges and maintain its technological advantage.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company’s GentleDry technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut’s technology is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

