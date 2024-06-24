Golden State Wealth Management proudly welcomes Ben Schulte, Founder of Omega Wealth Management, to its community of advisors

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management (“Golden State”) announced today the addition of Ben Schulte, who operates under the DBA, Omega Wealth Management (“Omega Wealth”) located in Carlsbad, California. Omega Wealth is backed by the resources and technology of LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer1, www.lpl.com, and by Golden State Wealth Management, an investment adviser registered with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, who provides business support services.



Ben, a seasoned wealth manager, is committed to providing tailored services to all clients. “I am excited to launch Omega Wealth Management and look forward to leveraging my time and knowledge to assist my clients with reaching their long-term goals,” said Ben. Ben has spent the past five years at Edward Jones, where he earned a reputation for his dedication to client satisfaction, meticulous financial planning, and strategic investment advice. In addition, his commitment to better understanding each client’s individual financial situation enables him to create a personalized, long-term financial plan. “The addition of Ben to our team reinforces our commitment to providing the highest level of service to all clients,” said Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State Wealth Management. “He brings the experience and focus needed to help his clients make confident and informed financial decisions.”

With Ben’s motto, “plan with the end in mind for a retirement you can count on,” he is dedicated to guiding his clients towards sound financial futures. For more information about the services and personal attention offered by Ben and Omega Wealth Management, visit www.omega-wealthmanagement.com.

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in assets under management2. Golden State Wealth Management’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. Golden State Wealth Management maintains business alignments with LPL Financial, BNY Mellon | Pershing, and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. Learn more at www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2023, based on total revenue.

2 Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2024.

Ben Schulte and Daniel R. Catone are registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GSWM and Omega Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

CMO, Golden State Wealth Management

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com