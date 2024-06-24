Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Welcomes Claire Burghoff as Vice President of Government Affairs & Corporate Communications

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced the addition of Claire Burghoff to its corporate team as the Vice President of Government Affairs & Corporate Communications. In this role, Claire will lead corporate communications for Kratos and will support the company's strategic initiatives in government affairs, leveraging her extensive experience and ability to marry public relations strategies with government affairs initiatives to communicate the value of Kratos’ low-cost, high-performance technology, solutions, and breakthroughs to national defense and governmental leaders.



Claire joins Kratos from Cornerstone Government Affairs, where she brought a permanent public affairs and strategic communications presence to Cornerstone’s Washington, D.C. office and combined communications strategies with government relations tactics on behalf of corporate, association, and nonprofit clients, including Kratos. For Kratos, Claire provided more than five years of exemplary service as a consultant, during which she spearheaded public relations efforts critical to enhancing Kratos' visibility and reputation.

“We are truly excited to welcome Claire Burghoff to our executive team,” said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos Defense. “Her proven track record and intimate knowledge of Kratos make her an invaluable addition as we navigate through dynamic market landscapes, further strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders, and execute our mission of delivering value to the warfighter and supporting national security.”

Claire Burghoff brings nearly fifteen years of experience in public relations at the intersection of public policy. Her expertise in crafting compelling narratives and fostering strategic partnerships to best reach Kratos’ key stakeholders will play a pivotal role in advancing Kratos' mission and goals.

“It’s an exciting time for Kratos—Kratos’ value proposition has never been more relevant than it is today. I am honored to join the team in this new capacity and contribute to the company's continued success,” said Claire Burghoff. “Kratos has a legacy of innovation and affordability and commitment to national security, and I am excited to amplify our communications and advocacy efforts.”

Ben Goodwin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Government Affairs, said, “Claire's transition to Vice President of Government Affairs & Corporate Communications marks a significant milestone for Kratos. Her strategic insights and dedication to advancing our corporate objectives will undoubtedly enhance our ability to engage with government partners and stakeholders.”

Prior to Cornerstone, Claire served as communications director for the House Budget Committee Majority where she led and implemented short- and long-term communications strategies to effectively message House Republicans’ budgetary priorities. In this position, Claire also ran all communications for the once-in-a-generation budget and appropriations process reform efforts undertaken by the Joint Select Committee on Budget Process Reform. Claire also spent time as an advisor to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, where she ran the on-the-ground press operation for the CMS Administrator. From 2012-2017, Claire worked in the congressional office of Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR), as well as on Rep. Womack’s campaign. After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis, she began her career in Washington, D.C., working for Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Burghoff

claire.burghoff@kratosdefense.com

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com