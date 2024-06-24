Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,047 in the last 365 days.

Alignment Healthcare Announces Improvement of North Carolina and Nevada Medicare Advantage HMO 2024 Rating to 5 Stars, Highest Score from Medicare

ORANGE, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recalculated the 2024 Star Rating of its H5296 Medicare Advantage (MA) HMO contract in North Carolina and Nevada, resulting in a 5-star out of a possible 5-star rating. Every year, CMS evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating, with 5 stars representing “excellent” performance.

“We’re pleased that CMS has revised the rating of our HMO contract in North Carolina and Nevada to achieve the highest possible score, recognizing excellent performance in delivering high-quality care at a lower cost,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Health. “Our commitment to high-quality care extends to all our plans as more than 90% of Alignment members are enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher, meaning most of our members consistently receive a high-quality care experience.”

The improvement increases the contract’s overall star rating by 0.5 star, from 4.5 to 5 stars. According to CMS, the more stars a plan receives, the better the plan.

Alignment Health Plan, which entered North Carolina in 2021, earned 5 stars the first year it was eligible to be rated and was one of only two MA HMO plans in the state to achieve a 5-star rating in 2023.

For more information about Alignment Health Plan, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

About Alignment Health
Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health offers more than 50 benefits-rich, value-driven Medicare Advantage plans that serve 53 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit https://www.alignmenthealth.com/.

Investor Contact
Harrison Zhuo
hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

Y0141_24596EN_M


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alignment Healthcare Announces Improvement of North Carolina and Nevada Medicare Advantage HMO 2024 Rating to 5 Stars, Highest Score from Medicare

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more