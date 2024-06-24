NowVertical Group to Host Live Corporate Webinar on July 12th at 10:00 am ET

TORONTO, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s CEO, Sandeep Mendiratta, will be presenting an overview of the Company, including an in-depth discussion into current operations and milestones while also providing an outlook for 2024 at a corporate webinar on July 12. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.



NowVertical Group’s CEO, Sandeep Mendiratta, will be hosting a webinar to provide updates on our integration strategy, share progress so far, and outline future milestones. The session will conclude with a live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.





Investors and other interested parties are invited to join and learn more about NowVertical’s big data and vertical intelligence solutions.



Date: Friday, July 12th, 2024

Time: 10:00 am ET

Register: https://bit.ly/Julyinvestorwebinar

Investors are invited to subscribe to NowVertical's email list to stay informed about future events and news issued by the Company.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

