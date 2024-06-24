Kimberley Ward of Life By Design Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberley Ward is an open book. At the age of 16, she decided that she was done with her very dysfunctional life. She went to her mother’s medicine cabinet, grabbed a handful of pill bottles, and began swallowing pills by the fistful with every intent to kill herself. “I just didn’t want to be alive and had nowhere to escape. Growing up in severely dysfunctional family on food stamps and no car, my mother always had money for alcohol and cigarettes. She and I would get into fistfights. At 16, I was just done with life.”

Her father found her and rushed her to the emergency room. “The ER staff told him that if he had gotten me there five minutes later, I would have died. The funny things is, I never, ever imagined my entire family having similar mental health challenges.”

That all changed in January 2008 when Kimberley was pregnant with her first daughter and second baby. “I received a phone call that my 22-year-old sister, who was to be the God-mother for my daughter, had taken her own life. That was by far the most horrific tragedy I have ever gone through. I had no clue she was struggling as she last person any of us would have ever suspected. Although we were best friends, we never talked about our feelings, as talking about feelings was not allowed in our family. We were taught to develop pretty thick walls around us emotionally. The only emotion any of us showed was anger. We never talked openly about ourselves,” shares Kimberley.

“Working in the corporate world, I was only eligible for one week of bereavement. At the time, I was pregnant and hormonal, and a week just wasn’t enough time to process what had happened, much less grieve. So I had to go back to work after a week and act like everything was normal. I found myself just crying in the middle of lab with 200 patients/day coming through.”

That’s when Kimberley received a phone call from an ICU nurse. “’Hey, we have your mom, we don’t think she’s going to make it. If she does, there’s chance she will be vegetable. She has a tremendous amount of kidney and liver damage.’ My mom had taken 20 tranquillizers and chased them with a bottle because she couldn’t deal with the suicide of her daughter,” shares Kimberley.

After a few weeks, Kimberley’s mom did pull through and the hospital sent her home. Kimberley explains, “I was back at work when I got another phone call from the same nurse. ‘We have your mom again.’ Mom pulled through, and this time they sent her to a long-term psychiatric unit.

“Now 8 months pregnant, 3 days after Christmas, I got a phone call saying, ‘Your mother has been shot.’ She had killed herself in the same manner as my sister, except Mom did a suicide note to me, ‘Kim I know you’re going to be mad, but don’t be.’”

Kim is the oldest of 4.

That’s when Kim looked at her husband and said, “I cannot do this anymore. I can’t ever go back to the corporate world. The two children that I have, now losing two family members, I don’t want to work to trade my time for money, just to hand that money to someone else to raise my children. It just seemed like a broken system. In that very second, I knew whatever I had to do for my family to stay home, I would do. And that’s where my new path into entrepreneurship was born.”

I found a life coach and I am still working with him today. He challenged my perspectives and taught me that the BS floating around are just stories that I was choosing to hold on to. I was able to change my life and thought patterns, shifting from a victim mentality to an empowered, warrior mentality. During this process, I also changed my nutrition and diet.

“I now have a DMO, or daily method of operation, for my business which helps me and all home-based business owners stay on track. And I have a DMO for my mental health. When we are not whole, we can’t bring our whole self into our family unit; and we can’t bring out whole self in to our business unit. Learning to love yourself is a journey. For example, my daughter, who is now nine, and I go for a non-negotiable facial once/month to teach her the importance of self-care. My husband and I also go for a non-negotiable massage once/month (individual massages, not as a couple, as we need our individual mental health time).”

Working with Pinterest is the core of Kimberly’s business DMO. “Pinterest is a 100% visual search engine, social media platform, and shopping site. When you open a Pinterest account, you indicate your interests—education, quotes, crafts, pandas, making money, whatever. As you’re scrolling and looking, the algorithm is learning about you and shows you more of the content you like. To reset the algorithm to new and different interests, just use the search bar.

“So with whatever you’re doing to monetize your life or business, your job with Pinterest is to create visually appealing images and videos that speak to their 482M monthly users. Your content will literally be dumped into the home feed of the users who are already searching for your type of content. With visual pieces, users judge your content in a nanosecond. Users click on, read, and follow through with images they find appealing. Every pin and video has a link attached to it, which can to go a lead magnet, a website, a blog, or YouTube video. Pinterest is geared to drive traffic to you and your sites, as opposed to Facebook and Instagram which prefer users stay on these sites.

“Pinterest also has a social aspect where you are in control. You can receive comments or not; you can hide and delete negative comments; and you can also message through Pinterest. Likewise, when you create content for other social media platforms, your content depreciates pretty quickly. Facebook gives you maybe a 12-hour window; TikTok gives you maybe an hour window before your content is as good as dead. With Pinterest, the average pin has a lifespan of four months, which is how you start to grow a “virtual spiderweb” to manage your time and content.

“Pinterest is also a great place to shop. Image/video links can bring shoppers to your website, YouTube channel, or email list. Pinterest does not take a percentage of anything you do, and they do not charge fees.”

So how does Pinterest make money? “From ads, and you will see huge corporations buying ads. They are choosing to spend advertising dollars on Pinterest because it works,” explains Kimberley.

“But what really sets Pinterest apart from other platforms is that being there makes us happy. Bill Reedy, Pinterest’s CEO, partnered with the Digital Wellness Lab out of Boston Children’s Hospital and UC Berkley. They ran independent studies that proves 10 minutes/day on Pinterest leaves you feeling happier, less stressed, less isolated, and less alone than other social media platforms. On Pinterest, you only see content for posts that you told Pinterest you are interested in, and you can change the algorithm anytime by using the search function.”

Kimberley’s open book does have a happy ending, and she credits Pinterest with her mental health and financial prosperity. “By creating virtual spider webs using Pinterest, I have turned my mental health and family life around. My husband is a stay-at-home dad who takes cares of the house. My children are thriving and my coaching business is thriving,” shares Kimberley. “Helping others use Pinterest to create mentally healthy, financially prosperous lives for their families is now my life passion.”

Close Up Radio News will feature Kimberley Ward in a multi-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday, June 26th at 12pm Eastern and Wednesday, July 3rd at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Kimberley Ward, please visit https://www.lifebydesignsolutions.com