Progyny, Inc. Announces Enhanced Global Services with Acquisition of Apryl

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a transformative fertility, family building, and women’s health benefits solution, today announced an expansion of its global offering with the acquisition of Apryl, a Berlin-based fertility benefits platform founded in 2019. This acquisition enhances Progyny’s guided, concierge support that enables employees around the world to navigate the complexities of fertility and family building care.



Progyny’s global benefits solution supports multinational employers and their employee populations in over 100 countries. Progyny’s services allow employers the flexibility to offer fertility and family building benefits that comply with the intricacies of country-specific laws and regulations as it relates to fertility and family building services, treatments, and benefit design.

“Employers recognize the importance of providing fertility and family building benefits and want to be able to streamline these efforts to ensure their employees have equitable benefits and consistent high-touch experiences, regardless of where they live,” said Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny. “We’re excited to broaden our support on a global scale.”

Progyny’s enhanced global services include:

Holistic support across preconception, fertility, fertility treatments, adoption, and surrogacy

A streamlined patient experience with personalized concierge support

Access to thousands of vetted fertility clinics

Secure financial processing in the member’s local currency

A seamless benefit integration and implementation with ability to customize by country

Secure and GDPR compliant platform, which safeguards employee data and provides stringent fraud detection, ensuring services and claims meet local regulations and laws

Jenny Saft, co-founder of Apryl, said, “We saw the incredible solution and impact Progyny had created in the U.S. and founded Apryl with the vision of achieving this success globally. The Apryl team is thrilled to join Progyny to bring employers and their employees around the world access to best-in-class benefits that make dreams of family come true.”

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building and women’s health benefits solution, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com .

