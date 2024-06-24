Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,796 in the last 365 days.

Ashland announces strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio management leader

WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) announced today that Omar Irani will join the company as vice president strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio management, effective July 22, 2024. Irani will report to Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland.

Irani is an experienced business leader with a strong track record in strategy, profit improvement, and commercial excellence including organization design and product management, demand management and customer service. He has robust experience in regulatory negotiations, lobbying and crisis management.

Previously he held leadership positions with the SI Group, National Refrigerants, Honeywell and ILC Dover in the rubber additives, life sciences and industrial chemicals markets.

Irani holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences, both from Rutgers University.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

About Ashland 
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations: Media Relations:
William Whitaker Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (614) 790-2095 +1 (302) 995-3158
wcwhitaker@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ashland announces strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio management leader

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more