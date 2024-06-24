Ashland announces strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio management leader

WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) announced today that Omar Irani will join the company as vice president strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio management, effective July 22, 2024. Irani will report to Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland.

Irani is an experienced business leader with a strong track record in strategy, profit improvement, and commercial excellence including organization design and product management, demand management and customer service. He has robust experience in regulatory negotiations, lobbying and crisis management.

Previously he held leadership positions with the SI Group, National Refrigerants, Honeywell and ILC Dover in the rubber additives, life sciences and industrial chemicals markets.

Irani holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences, both from Rutgers University.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

