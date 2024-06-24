Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, July 18, 2024

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, will announce its results for the second quarter 2024 on Thursday, July 18, 2024, before the US market open.



Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 8:30 AM (EDT). A live webcast of the event will be available and archived on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.virtu.com/events-presentations. The call will be open to the public.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

investor_relations@virtu.com

media@virtu.com