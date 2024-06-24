Submit Release
Graphjet Technology Invited to SelectUSA Investment Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphjet Technology (“Graphjet” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:GTI), a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, today announced its participation in the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington D.C.

On June 24, Graphjet’s CEO and Co-Founder, Aiden Lee, will present at the conference and highlight how Graphjet and its technologies are essential for the critical minerals supply chain in the U.S. During his sharing session, Mr. Lee plans to discuss Graphjet’s innovative technologies, its vision to become a sustainable supplier of a critical material for the green energy transition, and the Company’s plans to expand into Nevada.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is an invite-only conference focused on facilitating business investment by connecting investors, companies, economic development organizations, and industry experts.

About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit https://www.graphjettech.com/.

Graphjet Technology Contacts

Investors
GraphjetIR@icrinc.com

Media
GraphjetPR@icrinc.com


