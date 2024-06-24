Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 24, 2024

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, before the U.S. market opens. Oatly will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.



The conference call and simultaneous live webcast can be accessed on Oatly’s Investors website at https://investors.oatly.com under “Events.” The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

