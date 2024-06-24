Successful National Technical Workshop on Cybersecurity of Digital Systems in the Operation Area

SLOVENIA, June 24 - The workshop was a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, providing participants with practical experience and advanced insights into protecting digital systems from cyber threats.

On the first day, participants engaged in practical activities, such as unboxing a handheld radiation detector, performing physical inspections for tampering, and calibration of device. This involved validating the core functions of the device and intercomparison of findings. Later, participants disassembled the handheld radiation detector and performed a hardware inventory to identify unexpected components and compare results with expected specifications. This was followed by a software inventory to detect unauthorized software and covert channel endpoints. The participants identified if the device meets its performance, compliance, and interoperability standards as appropriate.

The second day focused on advanced analysis and countermeasures. Participants reverse-engineered communication protocols, capturing and analyzing signals to identify discrepancies and assess the implications of covert channels. They also secured the communications and applications of the handheld radiation detector, developing and implementing countermeasures to mitigate insider threats.

On the final day, participants continued with a capstone table-top exercise, introduced on the second day, which simulated an insider-threat scenario involving the use of cyber effects to facilitate the removal of nuclear material from a hypothetical facility. This exercise allowed them to apply their newly acquired knowledge in a high-stakes context.

The workshop concluded successfully, with participants gaining valuable insights and practical experience in cybersecurity. The event demonstrated the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange in enhancing the ability to protect critical digital systems.