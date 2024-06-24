Intent-Based Networking Market Summary, Trends, Sizing Analysis and Forecast To 2032

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Intent-Based Networking Market (IBN) by Component (Solution, Service), by Deployment model (Cloud, On-Premise), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

The global intent-based networking market (IBN) was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Intent-based networking (IBN) is a systematic approach to binding infrastructure management and business intent. It is a network management approach in which artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) play a major role by automating all the organizational tasks which can be applied across the network, that helps in accomplishing a specific purpose or intent. In the IBN approach, the network can translate the intents into network policies. Further with the aid of automation, it can deploy suitable configurations to the network. In addition, IBN constantly monitors threats, even in encrypted traffic. Security violations can be immediately acknowledged and restricted. Moreover, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), it can provide a more secure environment for the applications in real-time. Such factors provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, IBN systems also provide a firewall to the web application which can help in internet traffic and enhance security measures. Hence, many organizations such as healthcare, IT, retail, and other sectors are investing in IBN solution due to its benefits, which is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming era.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the intent-based networking industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, intent-based networking market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the intent-based networking industry include:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Forward Networks, Inc.

• Gluware

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• NetBrain Technologies

• Nokia

• wipro

Top Impacting Factors:

Factors such as growing digitalization and increasing adoption of advanced technology such as IoT, cloud-based services across the world are positively impacting the growth of the intent-based networking market (IBN) trends. In addition, the increase in adoption of intent-based networking (IBN) solution across businesses to enhance operation & productivity, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in future. Furthermore, increasing investments in various sectors such as BFSI, healthcare and other sectors are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, IBN solution helps to reduce costs and provide high security to the application with the help of AI and ML algorithms, such benefits are predicted to create numerous opportunities for intent-based networking market (IBN) forecast. However, the IBN system has a complex design as it is a combination of several operating systems, environments, and network components, and high initial cost, are expected to hamper the growth of the intent-based networking industry (IBN).

The research report presents a complete judgment of the intent-based networking market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the intent-based networking market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing intent-based networking market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the intent-based networking market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global intent-based networking market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

