Calibre Mining Added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective at the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) on June 24, 2024.



Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “Our addition to the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is another proud milestone for Calibre and reflects the significant value we are creating for shareholders as we successfully grow the Company. We look forward to the increased exposure, broader range of potential investors, enhanced liquidity and trading flexibility that inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index can provide as we execute on our strategy to continue to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

About S&P/TSX Composite Index

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is the headline index for the Canadian equity market, the broadest in the S&P/TSX family and is the basis for multiple sub-indices, including the S&P/TSX Global Mining Index. The S&P/TSX Composite Index includes the largest and most liquid companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index can potentially broaden participation in a Company’s investor base by enabling investment from index funds and similar investment vehicles.

About Calibre

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities, Calibre will unlock significant value.

