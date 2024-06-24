Renowned Animal Communicator Penelope Smith to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW RIVER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Anyone can learn and rediscover how to communicate with animals,” explains our guest. “We are born with the ability, but we are socialized out of it. Our culture does not encourage telepathic communication.” For almost five decades, our guest has made it her mission to educate others about animal communication, through her books, courses, and speaking engagements. This is the story of Penelope Smith.

Penelope Smith is an animal communications specialist. “I communicate telepathically with animals and help to solve problems that people have with their animal friends,” summarizes Penelope. “Currently, I focus on teaching, instead of individual consultations. I teach people how they can recover their own, inborn native ability, so they can understand their animal friends.” She is one of the founding teachers of animal communication, something that she has been doing professionally since the 1970’s. “I am a pioneer in the field,” Penelope declares.

“Indigenous cultures around the world and throughout history have promoted a spiritual connection with animals and the rest of nature, so that you can understand them,” adds Penelope. “Our Western culture does not. People tend to lose the ability and invalidate the intuitive connection. They cover it and up lose it.”

However, many people remember that when they were little kids, they COULD communicate with animals. “People can recover it and can re-learn how to do it in a natural way again,” encourages Penelope.

“It requires a shift in attitude that animals aren’t just things,” explains Penelope. “Look at the animal as a fellow spiritual being with respect.” Penelope also adds that people need to get their own thoughts out of the way. Then, they can get the animal’s thoughts, images and even sounds and smells, which they then translate into words. When people first start learning how to do this, they will get impressions and snippets of the communication. Eventually, the person will understand the animal in a different, more complete way.

“When I teach people, I give them different exercises to recover their telepathic connection,” summarizes Penelope. “You can get what is behind the meow or bark.”

Penelope has written books about animal communication. Her signature book, Animal Talk, has been around for over forty years. Her website describes it as “the foundation book on animal communication.” “It has the basic techniques that people can use to open to their basic telepathic ability,” Penelope explains. Another book that Penelope has authored, When Animals Speak, provides revelations directly from the animals themselves. Her third book, Animals in Spirit, contains true stories and insights from people and their animals about dying, death, and beyond.

“I have always communicated with animals ever since I was a baby,” recalls Penelope. “I was always aware that animals are conscious beings. I didn’t let others convince me out of it. I learned to be quiet about it and kept the ability to myself. I always have been interested in human awareness and helping people to become more conscious of who they are as spiritual beings. When I became a spiritual counselor for people, I applied what I learned for people, to animals, with incredible results. It started taking over, as I focused more on working with animals and their people. Ultimately it took off to telepathic animal communication being widely practiced and taught worldwide today.”

“I have worked with professionals, zoos, veterinarians, sanctuaries – all kinds of people and businesses,” adds Penelope. She communicates with any type of living being. In addition to domesticated animals, she communicates with wild animals including bears, wolves, coyotes, skunks, elephants and snakes, marine animals including whales and dolphins, and even fleas and microbes.

Penelope will be teaching a seven-week course with The Shift Network on telepathic communication with animals. The course begins in July 2024. In October, she is also hosting a wildlife communication retreat. “My goal is to reach more people and help them regain an ability that brings great joy to their lives,” declares Penelope.

“Animal communication is possible, and anyone can learn how if they apply themselves,” concludes Penelope. “They can open up to learn about a whole different world going on with their animal friends – things that they never understood.”

Close Up Radio will feature Penelope Smith in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday June 26th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://animaltalk.net/