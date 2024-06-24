Social and Emotional Learning Market Size Expected To Reach $ 7.03 Billion By 2028

Social and Emotional Learning Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The social and emotional learning market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social and emotional learning (SEL) is a crucial framework that helps individuals of all ages develop the abilities to strive toward their particular objectives, understand and control their emotions, foster meaningful relationships, make wise decisions, and experience and demonstrate empathy. SEL provides a solid basis for students to discover themselves and others in a supportive educational setting.

Market Size and Growth

The social and emotional learning market has experienced exponential growth in recent years and is projected to continue this trend. The market size is expected to grow from $2.53 billion in 2023 to $3.15 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $7.03 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 22.2%.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global social and emotional learning market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12534&type=smp

Drivers of Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the social and emotional learning market. These include the recognition of the importance of holistic education, a focus on mental health and well-being in schools, the adoption of student-centered and personalized learning approaches, and an increase in awareness of bullying and school violence, leading to the implementation of character education programs.

Major Players and Trends

Key players in the social and emotional learning market, including Pearson PLC, Udemy Inc., and Coursera Inc., are focusing on product innovation to sustain their market position. For example, Panorama Education launched Panorama for Positive Behavior, a new educational platform for instructors to improve classroom culture and positive behavior practices, connecting district leaders with help from caring teachers in the classroom.

Market Segments

The social and emotional learning market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Insights: Web-Based, Application

3) By Core Competencies: Self-awareness, Self-management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, Responsible Decision-making

4) By End-User: Pre-K (Prekindergarten), Elementary Schools, Middle And High Schools

Regional Insights

North America led the social and emotional learning market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

