PHILIPPINES, June 24 - Press Release

June 24, 2024 Villar tells bikers to pedal for a healthier environment "Every piece of litter we collect and every kilometer we ride is a step towards a cleaner, greener planet," said Sen. Cynthia Villar. Speaking during the "Bike Ride and Cleanup Drive at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP)," Villar told the bikers that they are making a tangible difference by participating in the event. "Your actions today help to reduce pollution, protect wildlife, and inspire others to join the cause of protecting not just the Las Pinas-Paranque Wetland Park but the environment as a whole," said Villar. She hopes this event will be a catalyst for ongoing effort to make more people aware of the need to protect the Las Pinas Paranaque Wetland Park. "The Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park is a vital ecological sanctuary, home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna. It serves as a critical habitat for migratory birds, a breeding ground for various fish species, and a natural flood control system that protects our communities. The park is a testament to the wonders of nature and a reminder of our responsibility to safeguardit," related Villar. The chairperson of the Senate environment and natural resources committee also encouraged everyone to continue to advocate for the protection of our natural resources. Furthermore, she said a bike ride today symbolizes their commitment to sustainable transportation and a healthier lifestyle. "As we pedal through the scenic routes going to the wetland park, we are reminded of the beauty that we strive to protect. Our collective effort in the cleanup drive demonstrates our dedication to preserving this precious ecosystem for future generations,"she further stated. Villar, tinagubilinan ang bikers na magpadyak para sa mas malusog na kapaligiran "Every piece of litter we collect and every kilometer we ride is a step towards a cleaner, greener planet," ayon kay Sen. Cynthia Villar. Sa kanyang pahayag sa "Bike Ride and Cleanup Drive sa Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP)," sinabihan ni Villar ang bikers na gumagawa sila ng kaibahan sa pagdalo sa ganitong insidente. "Your actions today help to reduce pollution, protect wildlife, and inspire others to join the cause of protecting not just the Las Pinas-Paranque Wetland Park but the environment as a whole," ani Villar. Umaasa siya na ang okasyong ito ang magiging "catalyst" sa ongoing effort upang mas marami ang makaalam na kailangang protektahan ang Las Pinas Paranaque Wetland Park. "The Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park is a vital ecological sanctuary, home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna. It serves as a critical habitat for migratory birds, a breeding ground for various fish species, and a natural flood control system that protects our communities. The park is a testament to the wonders of nature and a reminder of our responsibility to safeguard it," sabi pa ni Villar. Hinikayat din ng chairperson ng Senate environment and natural resources committee ang lahat na ipagpatuloy ang pag-aalaga sa ating likas na yaman. Bukod dito, sumisimbolo rin ang "bike ride today" sa commitment sa sustainable transportation at healthier lifestyle. "As we pedal through the scenic routes going to the wetland park, we are reminded of the beauty that we strive to protect. Our collective effort in the cleanup drive demonstrates our dedication to preserving this precious ecosystem for future generations,"dagdag pa niya.