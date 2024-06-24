Submit Release
June 24, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the dismissal of ex-Senator Leila De Lima's remaining drug case

The dismissal of former Senator De Lima's third and last case proves that justice is based on truth and evidence, not on baseless charges and political motivations.

She has faced public ridicule and injustices, yet she remained steadfast in her commitment to truth and justice. Noon pa man, alam kong walang sala si Sen. Leila at umaapaw ang kaligayahan sa puso ko na ngayon ay nakamit na niya ang hustisya. From "Free Leila Now" to "Now, Leila is free."

But we need to focus our attention on those who have wrongly accused her. False charges compromise not only the accused's reputation but also the integrity of our legal system. We call upon the authorities to pursue and hold accountable those who have perpetuated these unfounded allegations. Justice must be served, and those who have wronged her and our legal system must face the consequences of their actions.

