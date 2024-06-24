Shale Gas Market Projected to Reach $130.3 Billion by 2030, Growing at 8.5% CAGR from 2020

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shale Gas Market size was valued at $57.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $130.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Shale gas refers to natural gas that is trapped within shale formations. Shales are fine-grained sedimentary rocks that can be rich sources of petroleum and natural gas. The combination of two production techniques includes horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing that has allowed access to large volumes of shale gas, which were previously uneconomical to produce. The production of natural gas from shale formations has rejuvenated the natural gas industry in the U.S. Shale gas is trapped within the pores of this sedimentary rock.

Gas is normally stored through three ways in gas shale, which include free gas, adsorbed gas, and dissolved gas. The gas stored within the rock pores and natural fractures is known as free gas and the gas that is adsorbed on organic materials and clay is known as adsorbed gas. Moreover, the gas dissolved in the organic materials is known as dissolved gas. Gas shale is the name given to a shale gas reservoir (play). Shale gas reservoirs are spread over large areas up to 500 m. They are characterized by low production rates. Shale gas reservoirs are fine-grained and rich in organic carbon content that signifies large gas reserves. There are disparities in lithology in gas shales which point toward the fact that natural gas is stored in the reservoir in a broad array of lithology & textures such as non-fissile shale, siltstone, and fine-grained sandstone (not only shale). Often, shale laminations or beds are interbedded in siltstone- or sandstone-dominant basins.

The shale gas market trends is segmented on the basis of technology, End-user, and region. Depending on technology, the market is categorized into Vertical fracking, Horizontal fracking, and Rotary fracking. On the basis of End-user, it is classified into residential, commercial, industrial, power generation, and transportation. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global Shale gas market growth analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Southwestern Energy Company, EQT Corporation, Equinor ASA, Repsol SA, SINOPEC/Shs, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation and PETROCHINA/Shs.

The global shale gas market forecast is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020-2030. The report includes the study of the market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

On the basis of technology, the vertical fracking segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of End-user, the power generation segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the North America registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.