Ozone Generation Market Valued at $1.5 Billion in 2020, Projected to Hit $2.5 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ozone generation market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

In an era where environmental sustainability and health consciousness are paramount, the ozone generation market emerges as a pivotal player in addressing pressing global challenges. Ozone, a powerful oxidizing agent, finds multifaceted applications across industries, ranging from water treatment and air purification to healthcare and agriculture. This burgeoning market not only signifies a paradigm shift towards cleaner technologies but also heralds a new wave of innovation and opportunity.

Beyond environmental remediation, ozone technology is revolutionizing healthcare practices, particularly in sterilization and disinfection protocols. The ongoing global health crisis has underscored the importance of stringent hygiene measures, driving the adoption of ozone-based solutions in hospitals, laboratories, and pharmaceutical facilities. From surface disinfection to air sterilization, ozone presents a safe and efficient alternative to conventional chemical disinfectants, minimizing the risk of microbial resistance and ensuring superior sanitation standards.

Ozone Generation Market Report Highlights

By Technology

Ultraviolet

Cold Plasma

Corona Discharge

Electrolytic

By Application

Waste Water Treatment

Air Purification

Medical Equipment

Food & Beverage

Others

As the demand for clean, safe, and sustainable solutions intensifies, the ozone generation market is poised for exponential growth and innovation. Advancements in ozone production techniques, coupled with ongoing research in application-specific technologies, are driving efficiencies and expanding the market's reach across diverse sectors. Moreover, the integration of IoT and automation is streamlining system monitoring and control, enhancing operational reliability, and paving the way for smart ozone solutions tailored to evolving needs.

As a commercially demanded treatment, there have been decades of R&D put into various methods of ozone industrial production. Today there are four recognized methods, such as corona discharge, ultraviolet radiation, electrolysis, and radiochemical source. In addition, Ozone is one of the most power oxidation tools used by water treatment professionals for purification and disinfection. However, rising water treatment system may act as the major driving factor for the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

On the basis of technology, the corona discharge segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the medical equipment segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Depending on end-use, the industrial segment registered the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain the same trend during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-pacific registered the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Ozone Generation Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Electrolux

• Ebara Corporation

• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• MKS Instruments

• Teledyne Technologies

• Toshiba Corporation

• Xylem