Serum Separation Gel market analysis with opportunity segments

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The serum separation gel market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.22 billion in 2023 to $8.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the surge in the current healthcare expenditure, increased demand for diagnostic testing, growth of the healthcare industry, expansion of research and development activities, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The serum separation gel market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $12.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing incidence of hematologic disorders, emphasis on point-of-care testing, increased number of contract research organizations, expansion in emerging markets, and demand for personalized medicine.

Growth driver of the serum separation gel market

The rising demand for diagnostic testing is expected to propel the growth of the serum separation gel market going forward. Diagnostic testing refers to the process of identifying diseases or conditions in individuals through the analysis of biological samples such as blood or tissue, to determine the presence or absence of specific markers or abnormalities. The demand for diagnostic testing is rising because it helps in detecting diseases at early stages when treatment is most effective, as well as in preventive healthcare measures to assess risk factors and guide interventions. The serum separation gel is utilized in diagnostic testing to separate serum from blood cells, enabling accurate analysis of biochemical markers and the detection of various diseases.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the serum separation gel market include Cardinal Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated.

Major companies operating in the serum separation gel market are focused on developing novel product solutions such as serum fast separator tubes, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A serum fast separator tube refers to a tube designed with a specialized gel or clot activator additive that facilitates rapid separation of serum from whole blood following centrifugation.

Serum Separation Gel Market Segments:

1) By Type: Serum Separation Gel Integrated With Tube, Serum Separation Gel Without Tube

2) By Formulation: Powder Gel, Liquid Gel

3) By End User: Hospitals And clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the serum separation gel market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of serum separation gel.

Serum Separation Gel Market Definition

Serum separation gel refers to a specialized gel-like substance used to separate serum from whole blood samples, facilitating subsequent analysis in clinical and research settings. It is employed in blood collection tubes to create a physical barrier between serum and blood cells, aiding in the isolation of serum during centrifugation.

